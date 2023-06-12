Five to be sentenced after murdered Co Down dad’s body ‘put in wheelie bin and dumped into lake’

Five in court over charges arising from man’s death four years ago and will be sentenced next week

The lake in Ballygowan where Pat McCormick's body was found

Five people will be sentenced next Thursday in relation to the murder of a man who was lured to a flat in Comber where he was fatally beaten before his body was placed in a bin and dumped in a lake.

William ‘Pat’ McCormick, a father-of-four, was killed at the flat on Castle Street on the evening of May 30, 2019, by a man “twice his size”.

After murdering the 55-year-old, David Gill placed Mr McCormick’s remains in a wheelie bin.

He then secured the wheelie bin with straps and weighed it down with concrete blocks before driving it to a relative’s house in Ballygowan.

Once at the property, the bin containing Mr McCormick’s body was dumped in a lake at the rear of the property where it lay for six weeks before being recovered by a diving team on July 9.

Five people appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Monday on charges arising from Mr McCormick’s death.

David Gill (30) of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty last May to murdering Mr McCormick and was handed a life sentence.

His fiancee Lesley Ann Dodds, who in May 2019 was having an affair with her co-worker Mr McCormick, is due to be sentenced for manslaughter.

It’s the Crown’s case that Dodds, from Queen Victoria Gardens in Belfast and who turns 25 today, lured Mr McCormick to her flat.

Lesley Ann Dodds is due to be sentenced for manslaughter

Three other men each admitted a single charge of withholding information — namely on a date between May 30 and June 5, 2019, knowing Gill had committed murder and failed to provide that information to police.

They are David Gill’s brother William Gill (43) from Terrace View in Waringstown; Andrew Leslie (24) from Mourne Crescent in Moneyrea, and Jonathan Richard Leslie Montgomerty (24) from Castle Espie Road in Comber. All five defendants were informed by Mr Justice Scoffield that they will be sentenced next week.

Prior to this, the senior judge was told by Crown barrister David McDowell that Mr McCormick was “just short of 10 stone and no physical match for the defendant David Gill who is twice his size”.

The prosecutor played portions of CCTV to the court which revealed Mr McCormick’s last movements before he was killed.

It showed the victim walking along Castle Street in Comber and walking through an archway which led to Dodds’ flat.

Mr McDowell read out a series of relevant text messages sent and received in the hours leading to the fatal attack.

The prosecutor said on the morning of the murder, Gill sent a message to Mr McCormick’s wife telling her that her husband was having an affair with his fiancee.

Dodds was in contact with both Gill and Mr McCormick that day, and in the evening Gill sent Dodds a text telling her he loved her and asked her not to leave him.

They continued to communicate via text, and in the middle of this, Dodds tried to call Mr McCormick.

In later messages from her Facebook account, a message said she had left Gill and asked Mr McCormick to come to her flat.

A series of messages followed from Dodds’ Facebook account asking ‘Are you not coming?’, ‘Do you love me?’ and ‘I left him for you’.

Mr McDowell said that at this time, Gill had Dodds’ phone and also had access to her laptop and Facebook account.

Before calling at the flat, Mr McCormick sent a message to Dodds which said: “You told me you wanted nothing to do with me. I think you’re trying to set me up for a kicking, are you.”

At 10.33pm, Mr McCormick called the police and reported he was fearful that David Gill was at his girlfriend’s flat and was worried he was going to get a beating.

He asked police if they could attend the address and was told that was not something they could do without an incident being reported.

At 10.47pm, he was captured on CCTV walking along Castle Street, and as Mr McDowell pointed out, “this was the last time he was seen alive by anyone other than his killer”.

The court heard Mr McCormick was reported missing by his family in the days after his disappearance.

A post-mortem examination outlined that Mr McCormick had suffered 24 broken ribs caused by blunt force trauma, fracturing of the nasal bones and bruising to the back and chest.

Dodds and Gill were arrested in July 2019 and during interview, she initially claimed to have no involvement in the murder of Mr McCormick and the disposal of his body.

Gill was charged with murder, which he denied, and in a second interview in December 2020, he gave an account of what happened.

He said that on May 30, he and Dodds were at his home and that he got her to ask Mr McCormick to go to her flat.

Gill said when Mr McCormick arrived at the flat, he opened the door and Mr McCormick started hitting him.

He said a struggle ensued, he got Mr McCormick in a headlock who then caught hold of his arm which caused him to fall on the older man.

Gill also claimed Mr McCormick sat up, threatened him and when he left, he was alive.

He told police he went to the flat the following morning because he forgot to lock the door, and when he found a lifeless Mr McCormick, he got a bin, placed his remains in it then drove to his nephew’s house where he dumped the body and bin in a lake.

Mr McDowell told Mr Justice Scoffield: “The prosecution do not accept this account of how Mr McCormick met his death.

“It is apparent that David Gill lay in wait for him, and, with Dodds’ assistance, lured him to the flat where he attacked him.

“The body was disposed of in a degrading manner, causing huge distress to the victim’s family, with the intention that the body would never be discovered and he might escape justice.”

When she was arrested, Dodds confirmed she and Mr McCormick worked together as carers and that she saw their relationship as platonic.

She also claimed not to have said anything to Mr McCormick to make him go to her flat that evening and denied knowing Gill was going to the property.

A barrister for Gill said his client had a low IQ, learning difficulties and displayed traits of autism.

He added that there was never an intention to kill Mr McCormick and “at the time he left, Mr McCormick was still alive”.

Dodds’ barrister spoke of “extreme childhood trauma” which she has carried into adulthood and said that at the time, she was only 20.

Regarding the three co-accused, it’s the Crown’s case that they withheld information.

On May 31, 2019, William Gill received a call from his brother, travelled to Comber that day and spend several hours in his company before then returning home.

William’s son Andrew Leslie was ‘house-sitting’ at the property in Ballygowan where Mr McCormick’s body was dumped in the lake and knew what was happening.

Jonathan Montgomery was a friend of David Gill, who called him in the early hours of May 31.

His garden was used to burn contents that were removed from the bin where Mr McCormick was placed.