Five to stand trial for offences relating to the death of Newtownards man William ‘Pat’ McCormick

A jury has been sworn in to preside in a trial concerning the death of Newtownards man William ‘Pat’ McCormick.

The 55-year-old was last seen at the end of May 2019 and his body was recovered from a lake in Ballygowan six weeks later.

Five people are standing trial on charges arising from his death, and a jury was sworn in at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, for a hearing that is expected to last up to six weeks.

Addressing the jury on Monday, Mr Justice Scoffield said the deceased “was said to have died at a flat in Castle Street in Comber in or around the 30th of May, 2019”.

He added: “His body was recovered from a disused and flooded quarry, which was previously used as a fishing lake, near Ballygowan on the 9th of July 2019.”

Regarding the five accused, the judge told the jury the defendants were charged with various offences, ranging from murder to withholding information.

The five defendants are: Lesley Ann Dodds (23) from Ross House in Belfast. She has been charged with, and denies, murdering Mr McCormick on May 30, 2019.

William Gill from Terrace View in Waringstown. The 42-year-old denies offences of assisting an offender on May 31, 2019, and withholding information between May 30 and June 5, 2019.

Andrew Leslie (23) from Mourne Crescent in Moneyreagh has been charged with, and denies, two counts of assisting offenders on May 31, 2019 and withholding information between May 30 and June 5, 2019.

Jonathon Richard Leslie Montgomery from Castle Espie Road in Comber. The 33-year-old is standing trial on a charge of withholding information between May 30 and June 5, 2019. He has also been charged with, and denies, two counts of assisting offenders.

Jack Rowden (22) from Hillmount Cottages in Moneyreagh has been charged with, and denies, two counts of perverting the course of justice on July 5, 2019 and August 7, 2019. He has also been charged with withholding information between May 30 and September 20, 2019.

Mr Justice Scoffield said that, at the time of his death, Mr McCormick was a part-time caretaker, and worked as a carer for the company All Ireland Home Care.

The judge said that in the course of the trial evidence will be heard from a number of witnesses including staff from All Ireland Home Care, police officers and members of Mr McCormick’s family.

After telling the 12 jurors “you are now sworn as the jury in this case”, Mr Justice Scoffield said the trial is due to start on Tuesday.

He warned them not to conduct their own online research, and to ignore all media reports on the case.

He added “I know it’s extremely tempting and easy in this day and age to find things out online about things you have heard, but you must not do so, ladies and gentlemen.”

Following these warnings, the judge released them for the day and told them to return to court on Tuesday morning for the start of the trial.