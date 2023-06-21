Five-year-old Nadia suffered more than 70 injuries in ‘brutal’ campaign of violence

Her stepfather has been jailed for 22 years for murder, while her mother has been sentenced to 11 years after pleading guilty to allowing death of a child

A little girl murdered by her stepfather in a “brutal” campaign of violence had more than 70 injuries at the time of her death – including a fractured skull, ribs and pelvis.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska was just five when she was fatally assaulted in her Fernagh Drive home in Newtownabbey in December, 2019.

An ambulance was called to the family home in the early hours of December 15. Nadia was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital but was pronounced dead at 3.40am.

Abdul Wahab (35) initially denied murdering her, but changed his plea earlier this year to guilty.

He was told on Wednesday that he will spend the next 22 years in prison.

The Pakistani national also admitted causing Nadia grievous bodily harm with intent in an attack on a date between December 11 and 15, 2019, as well as carrying out a campaign of assaults against her on dates between July 1 and December 14, 2019.

Belfast Crown Court heard that two medical experts estimated Nadia was subjected to between four and six episodes of violence in the months leading to the fatal attack in December.

As he imposed the tariff on Abdul Wahab for her murder, Mr Justice O'Hara spoke of the "brutality" inflicted on the child which resulted in a "horrific collection of injuries".

The cause of her death was due to a skull fracture which led to bleeding on the brain, as well as abdominal bleeding from injuries to her liver and bowel.

Nadia had sustained fractures and re-fractures to her ribs, a fractured collarbone and a broken pelvis. She also had 70 surface injuries including bruising and abrasions.

Police scans show the wounds inflicted on Nadia Zofia Kalinowska

Mr Justice O'Hara noted that many of her injuries were due to blunt force trauma, which would have required a "significant degree of destructive force”.

He added that many of the serious wounds inflicted prior to the fatal attack, including fractures to her ribs and collarbone, would have left her in much pain and distress.

Her mother, Aleksandra Wahab (29), was handed an 11-year sentence. Originally from Poland, she pleaded guilty to an 'alternative' charge to murder - namely causing or allowing the death of her daughter.

She also admitted a charge of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm on a date between December 11 and 15, 2019, and of allowing Nadia to suffer over a period from July 1 and December 14, 2019.

As he imposed the sentence, which was divided equally between prison and licence, the judge said she must have been aware of the "violent beatings" her husband was inflicting on her daughter, but "completely failed" to protect her.

He said: "I don't accept for a second that she did not know that Nadia was being repeatedly beaten and attacked by her husband."

Pointing out Nadia's death was not the result of a single loss of temper or control, but instead came following "brutal criminal conduct" which had been going on for months, Mr Justice O'Hara said there were multiple opportunities for Aleksandra Wahab to "protect and save" the child.

He added: "Parents have an absolute duty to protect children from harm. Mrs Wahab brought Nadia into this world but did not do that. She completely failed Nadia and for that she must be punished."

During the tariff hearing, Mr Justice O'Hara said he rejected claims from the pair that Nadia was clumsy and fell often. He also rejected Abdul Wahab's version of how the girl sustained the fatal injuries.

Abdul Wahab claimed that in the early hours of the morning, he feared Nadia had got up to go to the toilet but had fallen down the stairs.

He said he ran down the stairs and when he reached the bottom, Nadia was crying on the floor. He also claimed that as he reached the bottom of the stairs, he tripped and fell onto her stomach, placing his full weight on her.

Mr Justice O'Hara noted that while Nadia suffered serious injuries, she was never taken to a GP or hospital. In addition, her teeth were badly decayed yet she was never taken to a dentist.

This, he said, was in contrast to Mr and Mrs Wahab's two-year-old son who, after his sister's murder, was examined and found to be completely free of any injuries and had healthy teeth.

The judge also read part of a victim impact statement made by Nadia's grandmother in Poland.

She told of her shock and grief at Nadia's death: "I have never imagined that something like this could happen and that the life of my granddaughter could be taken by my daughter and her current husband."

After passing sentence, Mr Justice O'Hara reminded Abdul Wahab that he will spend the next 22 years behind bars before he is considered eligible for release by the parole commissioners.

He will also be on licence for the rest of his life when released and will be subject to recall if he breaches the terms of his licence.