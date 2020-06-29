Food delivery driver allegedly targeted 20 homes for burglary - including 12 on Christmas Day, court hears

A takeaway food delivery driver allegedly targeted 20 homes for burglary - including 12 on Christmas Day, a court heard.

Stephen Hamilton is accused of stealing jewellery and cash during a spate of break-ins across Antrim and Down.

Police claimed CCTV footage shows the 35-year-old on a scooter at the location of some of the raids.

Hamilton, of Roslyn Street in Belfast, is charged with 17 burglaries and three counts of attempted burglary.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between December 16, 2019 and February 10 this year.

Properties in Bangor, Conlig, Carryduff, Dundonald, Belfast and Carrickfergus were all targeted.

Opposing bail at Belfast Magistrates' Court, a detective claimed Hamilton is linked to some of the break-ins by mobile phone cell-site analysis and the scooter sightings.

DNA found at another house also forms part of the police case.

The charges include nine burglaries and three attempted burglaries on December 25 last year.

Defence barrister Mark Farrell argued that the case against his client is circumstantial.

Referring to the alleged scooter sightings, counsel said: "He worked for an online company that delivers food from local takeaway premises.

"He had a reason to be out and about."

District Judge George Conner accepted there may be issues to raise at any future trial.

He refused bail, however, due to the risk of further offences.

Hamilton was remanded in custody to appear again in four weeks time.