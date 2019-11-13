Footage of Derry bar assault was posted on social media, court hears

The accused was granted bail at Belfast High Court (stock photo)

An alleged attack on two men celebrating a birthday in a Derry bar was filmed and posted on social media, the High Court has heard.

One of victims had his jaw fractured in two places while his friend was recorded "cowering" in a corner with his hands up in a bid to defend himself, prosecutors said.

Nathan McNulty, a 23-year-old joiner, denies two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent over the incident on November 3.

Crown lawyer Conor Maguire claimed the two men were assaulted in the smoking area of the bar on Waterloo Street.

During a bail application it was alleged that McNulty, of Balliniska Heights in the city, rushed towards one of them and struck him in the eye.

"He felt an immediate pain and burning sensation, and stumbled back into the corner," the prosecutor said.

The man's friend, who had been celebrating his 25th birthday, was allegedly punched in the mouth as he tried to protect him.

Mr Justice O'Hara was told the assailant then turned back to the first injured party, who believed a mobile phone was produced to record him.

"He said the applicant struck him approximately three to four times and shouted something like 'You think you can break windows in my van?'" Mr Maguire said.

Later, he was sent a clip on Snapchat, according to the prosecution.

"The footage shows him cowering in the corner of the smoking area with his hands raised over his head to defend himself," Mr Maguire added.

He added that it was captioned "Break my van up and expect no outcome", along with a series of emojis depicting a sore face and fists.

Both injured parties were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of them sustained a fractured jaw in two places that required surgery for a metal plate to be inserted.

He also suffered severe nerve damage to his lower lip and chin area, causing numbness which may be permanent.

His friend was treated for a swollen eye and a cut inside his ear.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty told the court there was a history to the incident which had not been fully opened.

He submitted: "This applicant will make the case that he acted entirely in self-defence.

"He went to the bar not expecting these persons to be present, he went in by himself."

Counsel also confirmed McNulty denies sending any messages on Snapchat.

Granting bail to the accused, Mr Justice O'Hara ordered him from contacting the alleged victims and imposed an exclusion zone on the areas where they live.