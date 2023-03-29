Footage of police officer’s arrest over ‘domestic’ played to Belfast Crown Court jury

The officer is standing trial on a total of nine offences which include three counts of rape, two counts of voyeurism and charges of both common and sexual assault.

Footage of a policeman being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his partner has been played to a jury at Belfast Crown Court.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at the former couple’s home in the east of the city on the evening of August 21, 2020, and a recording of footage captured on a police body-worn camera as they attended the scene was played in court.

The policeman arrested, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is currently standing trial on a total of nine offences which include three counts of rape, two counts of voyeurism and charges of both common and sexual assault.

The 55-year-old has denied all the charges levelled against him.

The jury of nine men and three women have already heard that in August 2020 the defendant and complainant had ended their relationship but were still living in the same house and sleeping in separate bedrooms.

Following a row which took place in the defendant’s bedroom, he called 999 and reported to police that he had asked the complainant to leave his bedroom, but she refused.

When officers arrived, they spoke to both the policeman and his partner.

After she alleged that he had assaulted her on a previous occasion by grabbing her wrists and removing her from his bedroom, he was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

A constable stationed at Strandtown who attended the scene was called to give evidence and confirmed that a total of five police officers attended the couple’s home.

He said that at the scene, he spoke to the complainant who claimed she had been the victim of a previous incident of domestic abuse which she believed had taken place around a month before.

The constable also confirmed that she later clarified the alleged incident had occurred in February 2020.

When he was asked if, that evening, the complainant made any allegations that would warrant the defendant being arrested for any sexual offences, he said she hadn’t.

The footage recorded the defendant being arrested in his bedroom and led from his home by the attending officers.

He was taken to Musgrave Street police station where he remained overnight.

A second witness — a detective sergeant from the PSNI’s domestic abuse unit — was also called to give evidence and confirmed he attended the policeman’s home and spoke to his partner on the morning of August 22, 2020 whilst the defendant remained in custody.

The officer said that after speaking to the woman about the incident the evening before, she spoke of two incidents of sexual nature involving her partner.

From the witness box, the detective sergeant said she told him of an incident where she and her partner were having consensual sex.

When asked about this, the officer told the court: “She said the sex was painful and she asked him to stop and he didn’t stop at that time and he continued having sex with her.”

He was then asked about the second incident, and he said the complainant alleged her partner tried to have anal sex with her after they attended a wedding.

The officers said “she was pregnant at the time” and she said “he tried to have sex with her but she fought him off and ran into the bathroom".

The detective sergeant also confirmed the defendant was not charged with the common assault on his partner in February 2020 and was released on that charge on August 22 — but was arrested that day on sexual offences including rape.

