Football fan admits throwing water balloon at away supporters on night Larne FC crowned champions

The 21-year-old from Belfast admitted using disorderly behaviour on the Inver Road.

A football hooligan has admitted throwing a water balloon towards opposing fans on the night Larne FC were crowned champions.

Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today, Jay David Thompson (21) also admitted using disorderly behaviour on the Inver Road in Larne on April 21 this year.

Following the guilty pleas, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed she would be withdrawing a further charge of resisting police on the same date, but warned that the Public Prosecution Service would be seeking a football banning order against Thompson.

While the full facts of the case were not opened when District Judge Nigel Broderick asked what Thompson had thrown, the prosecutor confirmed it was a “water balloon at opposing supporters”.

Judge Broderick told Thompson’s defence solicitor that the case was too serious for a short pre-sentence report, so, freeing Thompson on bail, he said he would deal with the case on July 27.

Thompson, from Braeside Grove in east Belfast, asked Judge Broderick directly: “Can I request [to appear] by video-link for this, because I’m in Belfast?” However, he was told: “No. I think you should come.”

“Probation will write to you and you should get a letter,” Judge Broderick told Thompson, advising him that, “if not, contact probation. Do not come back before me and say, ‘I didn’t get a letter.’”

“July 27, I want you here,” declared Judge Broderick.

Having won the Irish League title the week beforehand — the first time they had ever won the Gibson Cup in the club’s 134-year history — Larne FC were playing Linfield FC at their Inver Park stadium when they were presented with the trophy, sparking jubilant scenes at the ground.