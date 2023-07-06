Football fan fined for disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest after derby match

A football fan who told officers to “get to f***” as they shepherded Coleraine fans away from a derby match with Ballymena was handed fines amounting to £200 today.

After the derby with Coleraine FC on October 15 last year, police were escorting around three dozen Coleraine fans along Broughshane Street towards the train station when 37-year-old Aaron Thomas Beech decided to walk along the middle of the road “directing the gathered young supporters”.

With police concerned about oncoming traffic, police told Beech to get back onto the footpath but he shouted at them to “get to f***” as well as “other obscenities.”

“The defendant’s behaviour appeared to incite the walking group of young males,” a prosecuting lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court, adding that Beech was told twice more to get back on the footpath.

Beech told the officer however “if you were not wearing that uniform I would knock the f*** out of you” and he was arrested when he failed he head warnings about his behaviour.

He resisted police during the arrest and had to be restrained.

Standing at the back of the court today Beech, from Woodend Park in Articlave, entered guilty pleas to using disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

His defence counsel said the married father-of-four was “apologetic” for his behaviour and realised that with two of his sons playing lower league sports, he had set them a “poor example”.

Imposing £100 fines on each count, District Judge Nigel Broderick warned beech that if he appeared before him again for similar offending “you will run the risk of a custodial sentence.”