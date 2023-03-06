Forensic psychiatrist gives evidence at trial of woman accused of murdering baby son

Forensic psychiatrist called to the witness box by the defence as hearing entered its sixth week

A woman accused of murdering her baby son was “still recovering from the effects of childbirth at the material time”, a jury heard today.

That's the opinion of a forensic psychiatrist who gave evidence at a trial currently being held at Belfast Crown Court and who said “the offence of infanticide is open to her.”

The 30-year-old accused, who can't be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murdering her eight-week old son and attempting to murder her two-year old daughter.

The children sustained stab wounds in their Belfast home on Tuesday July 27, 2021 — and whilst their mother had accepted she attacked them with a knife, she has denied both charges.

The jury has already heard both youngsters were rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital and whilst the little girl underwent emergency surgery and has made a full recovery, her baby brother didn't survive.

As the hearing entered its sixth week, the forensic psychiatrist was called to the witness box by the defence.

She confirmed she compiled two reports based on both a wealth of information regarding the accused and interviewing her for a total of six hours over the course of three days.

The information the psychiatrist examined included a background on how the accused met her partner, their domestic situation and her partner's criminal record.

She confirmed she also examined the accused's medical notes and accessed her mental state both in the days leading to the double stabbing and on the day itself.

Defence barrister Charles MacCreanor KC asked her about the conclusion she reached, and reading from her report the psychiatrist said it was her opinion that the accused was suffering from “moderate to severe” depression “at the material time.”

She added “in my opinion her mental disorder substantially impaired her rational decision-making and self-control at the material time" and that "the defence of diminished responsibility is available to her.”

When Mr MacCreanor asked about infanticide, the psychiatrist said this offence was “open” to the accused as “in my opinion she was still recovering from the effects of childbirth at the material time.”

Regarding the relationship the accused had with her partner, the psychiatrist told the jury it was “suggestive of coercive control.”

Under questioning from Mr MacCreanor, the psychiatrist said that when she spoke to the accused, she claimed her partner locked her in the house and sexually abused her.

The psychiatrist said the accused told her ‘5% of the time was good and 95% of the time was bad’ and talked about her children as being 'the most important treasures in my life.'

The witness said the accused reported feeling low and tearful after the birth of her son, and when Mr MacCreanor enquired how the accused said she felt the day on of the fatal incident, the psychiatrist answered “on the 27th of July 2021, she said she felt alone, helpless, anxious and tense.”

