Forget emotions, jury told in Aaron Brady trial over murder of garda Adrian Donohoe

The jury in the trial of a man from Northern Ireland accused of murdering a detective in the Republic has been instructed to put emotion and sympathy for the deceased officer aside.

Aaron Brady (28) is charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at the Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Yesterday morning at Dublin's Central Criminal Court, Justice Michael White said it was clear from the opening that it was a complex and difficult case where "human sympathy with the deceased Garda officer is very high" on people's minds.

Mr Justice White said he wanted to, from a legal point of view, make the jury's function very clear.

"When you are acting as judges, you have to put emotion aside, you have to put any sympathy aside," he told the jury of eight men and seven women.

Mr Justice White said that there "is a man here on trial for capital murder" and that the jury must "put any human emotion or sympathy out of your minds."

Aaron Brady is also charged with the robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Mr Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Several maps were shown to the jury displaying various areas in Co Louth and Co Armagh, as well as surrounding locations.

This included a map of the Lordship Credit Union, containing markers for the four vehicles that were in the car park at the time of the incident.

Prosecuting counsel Lorcan Staines SC asked Detective Garda Laura Bolger about the height of a wall at the rear of the building. This, the jury heard, was the wall jumped by the suspects to gain access to the car park.

Sean Hennessy, a photographic officer with the PSNI, also took the jury through a number of images he took at a location around 28km away from the Lordship Credit Union. Seven were of a burnt-out car.

The images, taken on January 27, 2013, showed the vehicle on a grass area with its driver-side door opened.

The trial continues today.