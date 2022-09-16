Former Belfast boxer who broke into house with metal bar avoids jail

An ex-boxer who forced his way into a house three years ago and attacked its occupants with a metal bar has avoided jail.

At Belfast Crown Court, Adam McErlean (35) was given a 16-month sentence suspended for two years and warned by Judge Patricia Smyth that he would go "straight to prison" if he offended during that period.

McErlean, from Ardoyne Avenue in north Belfast, admitted one charge of possessing an offensive weapon on July 14, 2019, and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.

The court heard that McErlean, who as a teenager boxed at provincial and national levels and represented Northern Ireland in a Four Nations tournament, is seeking help for his addiction to alcohol and drugs.

It was told that, due to a dispute over drugs, McErlean and a male not before the court armed themselves with a metal bar and a knuckle-duster.

They were seen trying to break into the home of a man they knew, and after failing to gain entry, kicked the door in.

The male owner, a second man and a woman were inside the property, and a violent confrontation erupted in the hallway.

All three occupants were injured by the two intruders, with McErlean also nearly losing a finger. Judge Smyth said it was fortunate that the injuries inflicted on the three occupants were less serious than those sustained by McErlean.

The Belfast Recorder said while the offences were serious, she had considered defence submissions which revealed McErlean has not offended since the incident and had no relevant criminal record.

The judge also issued a two-year restraining order banning McErlean from contacting or approaching the male whose home was targeted.