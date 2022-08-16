Former Co Down hunt club employee whose dogs killed cat and bit man’s finger is fined

At Lisburn Magistrates Court, Jack Harris (30), of Harkaway Cottage in Tetcott, Devon, was also ordered to pay £1,200 in costs and a £15 offender levy after District Judge Rosie Watters convicted him on two counts of being the keeper of a dog which attacked.

A prosecuting lawyer for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council outlined how Harris, who did not attend court, had been employed by Iveagh Hunt Club as a huntmaster on November 25, 2020, but the 30-40 dogs he was in charge of had been trespassing on other lands.

In the garden of a house on the Dromara Road in Hillsborough, the pack cornered a cat and killed it before the carcass was lifted “by the hind legs” and taken away by an unknown person.

A short time later, a man was in the garden of his Edentrillick Road home when a number of dogs jumped through a boundary river into his property, with one of them biting his finger.

The prosecuting lawyer said while charges had been brought against Iveagh Hunt Club and two of its members, they were withdrawn today because “the club provided evidence regarding the process they used to engage and employ Mr Harris as the huntmaster”.

“He was the owner and kept of the dogs on the day in question and so he is the man responsible,” the lawyer said.

The judge heard that Harris had confirmed being notified of the hearing, but did not attend.

The council lawyer claimed that he had fled to England where he has set up a new hunt club, but had been tracked down and served with papers.