Former housemaster at Belfast children’s home to stand trial on sex abuse charges

A former housemaster at a children’s home in Belfast is to stand trial on historic sexual abuse charges, a judge has ordered.

The 81-year-old man appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court accused of indecently assaulting a boy more than 40 years ago.

Despite opposition from the press, he was granted anonymity at this stage in the case.

His lawyers claimed he would be at increased risk of suicide if identified.

The pensioner faces two counts of indecent assault against a male on dates between June 1980 and January 1983.

The alleged offences were committed at care facilities where he was employed as a senior member of staff.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing he confirmed that he understood the charges but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses.

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare did not dispute submissions that his client has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Ted Magill returned the accused for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be set.

Mr O’Hare requested continued reporting restrictions based on the contents of a medical report.

The court was told that the defendant suffers from mental illness, personal and social isolation, low mood and anxiety.

A doctor who has treated him as a patient expressed concern that any publicity would cause a deterioration in his “fragile” state.

The pensioner’s right to life under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights outweighs the legitimate interest in reporting proceedings without restrictions, according to his legal team.

On behalf of the press, it was argued that the medical report does not specifically refer to any risk of suicide.

Mr Magill acknowledged there was a “delicate balancing exercise” between competing rights.

Ultimately, however, he ruled that the accused cannot be identified at this stage.

Releasing him on continuing bail, the judge added: “If anonymity is to be maintained at the Crown Court it will be necessary for a detailed update on this man’s medical condition.”