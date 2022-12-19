Former housemaster of Co Antrim girls training school, accused of sexually abusing teen, made subject of guardianship order

McNaughten, a former housemaster at a Co Antrim training school for girls accused of abusing a teenager in his care was made the subject of a guardianship order today

A former housemaster at a Co Antrim training school for girls who abused a teenager in his care was made the subject of a guardianship order today.

Earlier this year a trial was held at Belfast Crown Court to determine whether or not Thomas McNaughten abused the complainant when she was a teen resident at Whiteabbey Training school in the early 80s.

The hearing was held in May and McNaughten — who is now 87 and residing in a nursing home in Ballyclare — was excused from attending due to ill mental and physical health.

Instead of a normal trial where verdicts of ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’ were reached, the jury in this case was asked to determine whether McNaughten ‘did the act’ or ‘did not do the act’ in his absence.

After deliberating for around two hours, the jury unanimously found that McNaughten ‘did the act’ of raping the then 15-year-old girl.

The jury also found that McNaughten, from Princes Avenue in Newtownabbey, ‘did the act’ on 13 counts of indecently assaulting her.

McNaughten, who at that time was in his 40s, worked as a housemaster in a supervisory role.

He denied the charges and during the trial, the jury heard that it took many years for the complainant to come forward and tell police what happened to her when she was 15.

She gave evidence regarding a rape that occurred in a shed, while she recalled incidents where he came into her room and gave her sweets before indecently assaulting her.

Other incidents of abuse at the hands of McNaughten left the teenager feeling ‘sore’ and ‘shamed.’

When she finally went to the authorities, McNaughten was questioned by police and denied any wrong-doing.

After the jury reached their verdicts, the sentencing of McNaughten has been adjourned several times to allow the trial judge to consider several aspects, including input from the Belfast Trust.

Judge Richard Greene was told by McNaughten's barrister that the defendant has dementia and is blind, immobile, bed-bound and receives full-time care in the nursing home where he now resides.

As he sentenced McNaughten today, Judge Greene said that after considering oral submissions made by the Belfast Trust and reading various reports on the pensioner's welfare needs, he felt the “correct and proper disposal” was a guardianship order.

The terms of the order include McNaughten residing at the Ballyclare Nursing Home and co-operating with his medical team.

The Judge said the order “gives the Trust a number of powers in the very unlikely event that a risk arises due to a change in his care arrangements.”