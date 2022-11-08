Former mistress Lesley Ann Dodds admits to manslaughter of William ‘Pat’ McCormick

The grieving family of William ‘Pat’ McCormick looked on in court as his former mistress confessed to his manslaughter.

Lesley Ann Dodds (24), previously of Castle Street in Comber, had been due to go on trial at Craigavon Crown Court for murder, but prosecuting KC David McDowell amended the indictment to include the lesser offence of manslaughter, or unlawful killing, on May 30, 2019.

With around a dozen members of Mr McCormick’s loved ones looking on from the public gallery, Dodds replied “guilty” when the new charge was put to her.

Standing alongside her in the dock, 23-year-old Andrew Leslie, of Mourne Crescent in Moneyreagh, was re-arraigned and entered a guilty plea to withholding information.

Mr McDowell also applied for the outstanding charges – Dodds’ murder charge and Leslie’s two counts of perverting justice - to be left on the books.

Earlier this year, Dodds’ fiancé David Gill (29), of no fixed abode, was handed a life sentence after he admitted to Mr McCormick’s murder.

Two other men, Gill’s older brother William Gill (42), from Terrace View in Waringstown, and Jonathon Montgomery (23) from Castle Espie Road in Comber, also admitted a charge of withholding information between May 31 and July 5, 2019.

Previous courts heard how Dodds was having an affair with 54-year-old father-of-four Mr McCormick when she asked him to meet her at her former flat on Castle Street in Comber on May 30, 2019.

The part-time cleaner and care worker texted her back saying, “I think you're setting me up for a kicking”. He was never seen again and his body was recovered from a flooded, disused quarry in Ballygowan on July 9, with post-mortem examinations revealing he had sustained multiple rib fractures.

The victim had even called police to say that he was in fear for his safety and prosecuting lawyers have previously conceded that while Dodds wasn’t at the flat during the attack, she was recorded on CCTV arriving about an hour after Mr McCormick.

The following day, David Gill was seen coming and going from the flat and it’s then that he disposed of the body in the lake.

In court on Tuesday, Dodds’ defence Eilish McDermott KC applied for bail while reports from the probation board and a psychiatrist are compiled, highlighting she had been on bail since July 2019 with no issues.

John Kearney KC, acting for Leslie, made a similar application and although Mr McDowell reminded the court they had confessed their guilt, “there is no presumption in favour of bail”.

Mr Justice Scoffield said it was his view the quality of the various reports would be better, and therefore the court better informed, if bail was granted.

Adjourning the case to November 22, with a view to sentencing in January, the judge warned “it should go without saying it’s absolutely no indication of the ultimate disposal of the case for obvious reasons”.