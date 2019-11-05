Former Newry teacher denies sexual abuse charge

The former head of maths at St Colman's College in Newry denied sexually abusing a female more than 30 years ago.

Standing in the dock of Downpatrick Crown Court, 77-year-old Patrick James Carton confirmed his identity and then entered a not guilty plea to an offence of indecent assault on Tuesday.

Carton, from Ballaghbeg in Newcastle, faces two counts of indecently assaulting the female on a date unknown between 31 August 1984 and 30 June 1985 but he was only arraigned on one during the hearing.

Defence counsel Stephen Toal told Judge Geoffrey Miller QC the remaining count would be put to Carton in two weeks time, adding that “discussions are going” in the case.

Remanding Carton back into custody, Judge Miller re-listed the case for 18 November.