Former Northern Ireland boxer Martin Rogan pleads guilty to perverting course of justice

A former Northern Ireland heavyweight boxer has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Martin Joseph Rogan (48), of Glen River Park, Glenavy, Co Antrim, had been set to go trial on Monday at Belfast Crown Court alongside his wife Fiona on charges relating to an incident last February.

However, last Wednesday, on application of his counsel, he was re-arraigned and pleaded guilty to the offence, while no evidence was offered against his wife Fiona.

The charge against Martin Rogan stated that he had provided false details on a fixed penalty form that he was not the driver of an Audi A6 car on February 11, 2018, and that his wife "Fiona Rogan was driving the said vehicle at the relevant time''.

Following his guilty plea, Rogan was released on continuing bail ahead of sentencing next month.

At Belfast Crown Court on Monday, a jury of six men and six women were sworn in to hear the trial of Rogan's wife Fiona.

The 32-year-old, also of the same address, was due to go on trial for perverting the course of justice.

She had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge that she had provided false details on a fixed penalty form that she was the driver of an Audi A6 car on February 11, 2018.

After the jury were put in charge of the defendant, prosecution barrister Gareth Purvis told Judge Philip Gilpin that he had an application to make.

"The prosecution is offering no evidence against Mrs Rogan in this matter,'' said Mr Purvis.

Judge Gilpin told the jury that on his direction they were to "return a verdict of not guilty'' on the single charge she faced,

Turning to the defendant, the judge said: "Mrs Rogan, as the prosecution are offering no evidence against you, and the jury, by direction, have returned a verdict of not guilty, you are free to go.''

Martin Rogan is a former Commonwealth heavyweight champion after winning the title in 2009 against Matt Skelton.

In a professional career spanning ten years, Rogan had 22 fights, winning 16 and losing six.