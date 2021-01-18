Former Northern Ireland football player jailed for begging and stealing Christmas presents

Kylie Lindsay, 32, was given a three-month sentence after she admitted a series of offences linked to her drug addiction

A woman who once played football for Northern Ireland has been jailed for begging and stealing Christmas presents.

Kylie Lindsay, 32, was given a three-month sentence after she admitted a series of offences linked to her drug addiction.

The 32-year-old, with an address at Pilot Street in Belfast, admitted carrying out a theft on December 23 last year.

She stole Christmas presents and car keys to the value of £150, the city's Magistrates Court heard.

No further details about the circumstances were disclosed.

Lindsay also pleaded guilty to begging at Royal Avenue in the city centre on dates in June and November last year.

In a separate case on October 8 she stole trainers worth £12 from Primark and was found in possession of a quantity of diazepam.

Defence barrister Conn O'Neill told the court Lindsay knew she was facing custody.

"This is someone with chronic addictions who had been trying to get help throughout 2020," he said.

"She represented Northern Ireland at the Homeless World Cup in times gone past."

District Judge Amanda Henderson imposed a total term of three months imprisonment to cover all of the offences.