Former Northern Ireland teacher Patrick Carton denies charge of indecent assault

A former head of maths at St Colman's College in Newry has denied sexually abusing a female more than 30 years ago.

Standing in the dock of Downpatrick Crown Court, Patrick James Carton (77) confirmed his identity and then entered a not guilty plea to a charge of indecent assault.

Carton, from Ballaghbeg in Newcastle, faces two counts of indecently assaulting the female on a date unknown between August 31, 1984 and June 30, 1985.

He was arraigned on one charge yesterday, having denied the other offence earlier this month.

Remanding Carton back into custody, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC listed the trial for January 6.