Former police officer pleads guilty to multiple sexual offences involving children

Former policeman Christopher Little leaves Belfast Crown Court after pleading guilty to a series of sex offence charges involving an underage child. Credit: Alan Lewis

Christopher Little appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he entered ‘guilty’ pleas to a total of nine offences including attempted sexual communication with a child.

As a result of his admissions, the 39-year-old was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and was told he will be sentenced next month.

From Cove Avenue in Groomsport, Little was asked to enter the dock where he confirmed his identity and was then charged with a total of 12 offences spanning dates between May 2020 and February 2022.

When four separate charges of attempted sexual communication with a child were put to the defendant, he nodded his head then said “guilty.”

The Co Down man was also charged with, and admitted, three counts of attempting to arrange and engage in sexual activity with a child, one count of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and a charge of possessing an indecent image of a child.

A further three charges — including causing or inciting child prostitution — were levelled against Little.

When these were put to him, he replied “not guilty”, and a Crown barrister then told Judge Neil Rafferty KC those three offences were being “left on the books” and would not be proceeded with.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan confirmed pre-sentence reports including a psychological report were being sought.

Judge Rafferty then addressed Little and told him it was in his best interests to work closely with Probation ahead of sentencing.

He agreed to release Little on continuing bail, said this was “no indication” of what the outcome will be and indicated a prison sentence “may be inevitable.”

The Judge added that due to “the nature of the offences”, Little was being placed On the Sex Offenders Register “starting immediately.”

The length of time Little will spend on the Register will be determined when he is sentenced for a total of nine offences on November 15.

Although no details of Little's offending emerged today, a previous hearing was told the ‘female children’ involved were actually police decoys.

Following Little's last appearance in court, a PSNI spokesperson said the defendant “is no longer employed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, nor has any links to the Police Service estate.”