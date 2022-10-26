Former police officer to stand trial accused of illegally using PSNI database to obtain information on individuals

The former officer appeared remotely to confirm he understood the misconduct charges put to him.

A former police officer is to stand trial accused of illegally using the PSNI database to obtain information on a series of individuals, a judge ordered today.

The 45-year-old appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a total of 77 charges relating to alleged unauthorised access to the force’s records.

He is not being named amid concerns that disclosing his identity could put him at risk from dissident republican terrorists.

Criminal proceedings relate to a three-and-half-year period between January 2015 and October 2018.

The ex-constable is charged with misconduct in a public office by obtaining data held on the PSNI’s computer systems.

He is also accused of 35 counts of unauthorised access to computer material and 34 counts of unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data.

Seven further charges relate to causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to data.

The case involves allegations that he obtained information on a total of 13 unidentified individuals.

Appearing remotely from his solicitor’s offices for a preliminary enquiry hearing, the defendant confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

He declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage in the proceedings.

Defence barrister Stephen Toal did not contest prosecution submissions that his client has a case to answer.

On that basis District Judge Mark McGarrity confirmed: “He will be returned for trial (at Belfast Crown Court) on a date to be fixed.”

The former policeman was released on continuing bail, to appear again for his arraignment.