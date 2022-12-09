Former Post Office branch manager who stole £28k avoids jail sentence

The former branch manager of a Post Office in Belfast who admitted stealing £28,000 from his employer avoided being sent to jail today .

Judge Philip Gilpin imposed a 14-month sentence upon Michael Rice at Belfast Crown Court, which was suspended for three years.

The 32-year-old, from Norglen Drive in the west of the city, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position over a period from October 1, 2015 to April 16, 2019.

Rice's offending emerged when auditors called to a Post Office in the city centre of Belfast where he was employed as a manager.

The unannounced audit took place on April 16, 2019 and when an discrepancy was uncovered, a further analysis of the accounts revealed evidence of a lodgement and transaction made that morning at a work terminal registered to Rice.

Addressing Rice, Judge Gilpin said: “As I understand it these were efforts made by you to balance the books in an effort to cover up a substantial discrepancy.”

A full investigation was launched, Rice was sacked by the Post Office and a further audit revealed Rice's stock unit was short by £28,000.

The matter was reported to the PSNI and when Rice's bank statements were examined, it emerged multiple credits for small amounts were made from a Post Office account over a period from October 2015 to the audit in April 2019.

Also detailed on Rice's statement were multiple payments to online gambling providers.

When he was arrested and interviewed, Rice told police he was acting under a paramilitary threat to provide funds. He made the same claim to both a Probation Officer and a doctor.

When Judge Gilpin asked Crown barrister Gareth Purvis is there was any evidence to back up this claim, the prosecutor said he had made enquiries and there was “nothing” by way of “police intelligence or general information.”

Mr Purvis then raised the nature of the transactions which left the Post Office and said the main expenditure in Rice's bank account at the time of offending was online gambling.

Defence barrister Sean Devine said Rice has managed to raise £2,000 to pay back and said his client would continue his efforts to make repayments.

Submissions made on behalf of Rice revealed he is now on benefits and acts as a carer for several members of his family, has no criminal record and is considered to present a low likelihood of offending by Probation.

Also noted by the Judge was Rice's poor mental health.

Citing Rice's offending as a breach of trust, Judge Gilpin told him: “While your offending occurred against a large commercial organisation, it is not a victimless crime and there are people and organisations that suffer because of the type of crime you took part in.”

After the suspended sentence was handed down, Rice was told “the matter now lies in your hands” by the Judge who added that should he re-offended in the next three years he should “fully expect” to go to jail.

A £3,000 compensation order to be paid to the Post Office was also imposed.