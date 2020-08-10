Former primary school principal fails in bid to overturn child sex assault convictions

The former school principal failed in his bid to overturn his convictions.

A former primary school principal jailed for repeated indecent assaults on a boy has failed in a bid to overturn his convictions.

Richard Samuel Hazley, 54, was challenging a finding that he subjected one of his ex-pupils to years of abuse.

But judges at the Court of Appeal in Belfast rejected claims that the majority guilty verdict was unsafe.

In September last year Hazley, with an address at Railway Street in Poyntzpass, Co Down, was convicted of 14 counts of indecent assault following a jury trial at Downpatrick Crown Court.

He was sentenced to two years in custody, a further two years on probation and disqualified from working with children or vulnerable adults indefinitely.

The offences were committed on dates between 1993 and 1999 - all before the victim's seventeenth birthday.

He received private tutoring from Hazley and began to regularly stay over at his home from the age of 11, the court heard.

In evidence the injured party said on one occasion he was sleeping in the defendant's bed and woke to discover him touching his private parts.

Other incidents involved Hazley watching the boy shower and helping to dry him and put talcum powder on.

In 2017 the victim, by then aged in his thirties, reported the alleged sexual assaults to police.

Hazley was arrested and interviewed under caution.

During questioning he was asked if the boy had ever slept in his room, but never offered a simple denial.

Instead, he responded by saying the child "may have chosen to nip in or something", and offering further no comments.

At trial Hazley provided a different answer, emphatically stating that the injured party never slept in his bed.

Jurors also heard evidence about other alleged incidents when the teacher and student were together.

The complainant stated that Hazley provided a bottle and watched him urinate if he needed to go to the toilet while in his car.

He also claimed the defendant had a so-called "special drawer" containing pornographic material and condoms in a spare bedroom.

Hazley's lawyers contended that the jury should have been warned about alleged inconsistencies in the complainant's account.

A second ground of challenge centred on the failure to give a direction on bad character evidence about the alleged urinating and drawer incidents.

However, the Court of Appeal rejected defence submissions and ruled that Hazley's credibility was substantially undermined by not simply denying to police that the boy ever slept in his bed.

Lord Justice Stephens confirmed: "We consider that none of the matters raised on behalf of the applicant, either separately or in combination, give rise to any significant sense of unease about the safety of the convictions."

Although the court also dismissed claims the overall four-year sentence imposed had been manifestly excessive, the term was altered due to "wholly exceptional circumstances".

Hazley will instead now serve three years on probation after spending a year in custody.