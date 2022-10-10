Former prison officer who caused death of pedestrian by careless driving sentenced to six months in jail

Police at the scene of the accident on the Shore Road in Newtownabbey in which pedestrian Kelly Ann Sherlock was killed (Pic: Alan Lewis, PhotopressBelfast.co.uk)

A former prison officer who drove through a red light killing a pedestrian was today jailed for six months.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC told Laura Adair that she will spend a further six months on supervised licence on her release from jail.

“In tragic cases like this there are no winners, Ms Adair, only losers as a result of your high-culpability careless driving,” said Judge Rafferty.

Adair (36), whose address was given on court papers as “known to police”, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

She had originally been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but her guilty plea to the lesser charge was accepted by the prosecution.

Prosecution counsel David McNeill told Belfast Crown Court that Kelly Ann Sherlock (40) was on her way to work on November 8, 2019, on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey, Co Antrim.

He said that at 6.52am, as she crossed the pedestrian crossing near the Northern Regional College campus, Adair’s black BMW drove through the red traffic light and struck the victim.

The court heard that an emergency ambulance was on the scene within one minute but Ms Sherlock tragically died due her injuries.

Mr McNeill said the weather was good on the morning of the accident, there was no frost or ice, the road was well lit and there were visible signs and road markings on the dual carriageway alerting drivers to the approaching pedestrian crossing.

An engineer’s report assessed that Adair was driving at 43mph in a 40mph zone at the time she struck Ms Sherlock and there were no defects to the BMW car.

Defence counsel John Kearney KC said he wanted to “acknowledge the pain and loss” for the family of Kelly Ann, “who was a much-loved daughter”.

“How could the defendant not see the [red] light? How could she not have seen Kelly Ann? Those questions have troubled the defendant over the last three years. There is no clear-cut answers to those questions.”

He said that it appeared the defendant had been “distracted” on the morning of the accident, as she drove to work at a Northern Ireland prison, with problems in her background, including “pressures and stressors” at work along with mental health difficulties.

Mr Kearney outlined how Adair had joined the prison service and within a short period of time was promoted to a senior officer role.

The defence counsel said that 48 hours prior to the accident an inmate had made “multiple complaints” about her to prison management, which were subsequently investigated and found to be “baseless”.

“These background problems appear to have overbore her mind and, whatever way they operated upon her mind, she didn’t see the light.”

He said Adair was a “good person” who had a clear criminal record and had since lost her job in the Prison Service.

Judge Rafferty said he had read victim impact statements prepared on behalf of Ms Sherlock’s foster parents, which described her as a “much-loved daughter”.

The statements said she came to the family at the age of 11 and they never imagined “that 29 years later she would still be with us and had become an integral part of our family”.

“She had an horrific life before she came to us and we wanted to make sure she had the best life that we could give her,” the statement added.

“This is a tragic case not just for the family of Ms Sherlock but a tragic case for you, Ms Adair,” said Judge Rafferty.

Passing a 12-month determinate custodial sentence, the judge told Adair that he had “wrestled hard over the weekend” about what sentence to impose on for “your catastrophic mistake” but had decided that he could not suspend the sentence “given the manner of your driving”.