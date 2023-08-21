Former senior Met officer charged with breaching non-molestation order

A former senior detective in the Metropolitan Police has appeared in court in Londonderry

A former senior detective in the Metropolitan Police has appeared in court in Londonderry.

The ex-officer, now a resident in Derry, was charged with breaching a non-molestation order and releasing a sexual photo or film of a female without her consent.

The 54-year-old was granted an interim anonymity order at Derry Magistrates Court, despite misgivings from District Judge Oonagh Mullan, after a solicitor said that he had received a threat in the past and there was a right to life issue.

The man faces three charges of breaching the non-molestation order on August 18, publishing a sexual image or film of a female without her consent on the same date with the offence aggravated by domestic abuse and a charge of harassment again on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that police received a report from the man's former partner that he had breached the order by sending her messages on TikTok.

He also published a picture of the woman sitting at a desk but underneath there were other pictures two of which showed the woman in the bath and her breasts were visible.

The officer told the court that the non-molestation order had been imposed on July 25 and was due to be contested on a date in August but the defendant had breached it twice in the interim.

He told the court that the defendant denied publishing the pictures and said that the woman had initiated the contact.

The officer said that the defendant should have known better due to his past employment. Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending as the man had already breached the order.

Judge Mullan said that the anonymity order she was being asked for ‘did not sit easy’ with her.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that there was a right to life issue as ‘some dissident republican would take the view that this man was a legitimate target.’

The interim order was granted to allow District Judge McElholm to decide on the merits.

Making a bail application Mr Quigley said his client denies the offences and there were' triable issues' in the case.

Judge Mullan said that this man was ‘a former police officer and the fact he was facing such charges was of concern’.

She granted him bail on condition he has no contact with the woman, does not enter the town where she resides and has no internet-enabled devices.

He will appear in court again on September