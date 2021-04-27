Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall charged with murder of Kinahan associate at Dublin’s Regency Hotel

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall has been charged with the murder of a Kinahan associate at the Regency Hotel five years ago.

Mr Dowdall was brought before the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday morning where he was charged with a single count of the murder of David Byrne at the hotel on the Swords Road, Drumcondra, on February 5, 2016.

Det Gda Paul Darley, of Ballymun Garda Station, gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused.

He said he met Mr Dowdall in the holding cell of the court at 10.35am and handed him a true copy of the charge sheet.

Jonathan Dowdall (43), formerly of the Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, was remanded in custody after the brief appearance.

The court heard he was currently detained at Wheatfield Prison and will appear before the court again on June 14.

He is the fourth person charged in relation to the murder of David Byrne, who was considered a close associate of the Kinahan cartel.

Last week three other men appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged in relation to the Regency Hotel murder investigation.

Patrick Dowdall (64), of the Navan Road, Dublin 7, Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 15, and Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue in Swords, were brought before the court last Tuesday.

They are each accused of a single offence contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as substituted by section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act, 2009.

Patrick Dowdall – the father of co-accused Jonathan Dowdall – is charged with having knowledge of a criminal gang and helping it carry out the murder of David Byrne by making a room available at the Regency Hotel to its members on February 4, 2016.

Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy are accused of assisting the criminal gang in the murder by each making a motor vehicle available to its members on the day of the murder.

During separate bail hearings last week the court heard the two men are alleged to have been part of an organised crime gang which carried out the murder, and that they provided logistical support to its members by dropping the gunmen to and from the scene.

Mr Bonney has been granted bail on conditions that he make €15,000 available to the court from his own account along with a further €30,000 being made available from his wife's account.

An unnamed independent surety was also approved to make a further €2,000 available.

The other two co-accused were remanded in custody until June. Patrick Dowdall has not yet made an application for bail while Mr Murphy was remanded in custody with consent to bail should he find someone to act as an independent surety, despite Garda objections.