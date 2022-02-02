Former soldier compelled to give evidence at inquest into shooting of a Protestant previously blamed on IRA

Thomas Mills was shot inside Finlay's packaging factory on the Ballygomartin Road in Belfast

A former British soldier is compelled to give evidence at an inquest into the Troubles-era shooting of a Protestant man previously blamed on the IRA, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

The Army veteran challenged a subpoena to attend the tribunal examining circumstances surrounding the death of Thomas Mills in July 1972, citing his privilege against self-incrimination.

But senior judges ruled that sufficient legal safeguards are in place for him to take part as a witness at the ongoing hearing.

Mr Mills (56) was shot at Finlay’s packaging factory, where he worked as a security guard, on Belfast’s Ballygomartin Road.

Although his killing was attributed to an IRA gunman at the time, the coroner overseeing a fresh inquest has been provided with a statement and military report related to who fired the fatal shots.

A former soldier granted anonymity and referred to as M4 is believed to be central to those inquiries.

Given Properly Interested Person (PIP) status with accompanying legal representation, the coroner wants him to provide evidence regarded as likely to assist the inquest.

However, M4 indicated that he would not be attending and wished to invoke his privilege against self-incrimination.

He mounted an appeal after a judge refused to set aside the subpoena issued by the High Court in September last year.

Dismissing the renewed challenge, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan identified no reasons for overturning the summons.

She set out how the coroner has explained why M4 is relevant to his enquiries, the areas he wants to explore, and how the proceedings would be managed to ensure the former soldier’s rights are protected.

“There is no authority provided to us that the right to self-incrimination can be invoked in a blanket sense and on affidavit in advance of hearing in relation to the giving of evidence,” the Chief Justice said.

“The privilege against self-incrimination is safeguarded within the inquest process. M4 is legally represented and so has added protection.”

Dame Siobhan confirmed: “In all of the circumstances it is proper to compel the witness to attend and the summons should not be set aside.”