Former soldier who harassed ex for months after being dumped avoids jail

A former soldier who subjected his ex-partner to an "utterly reprehensible and deplorable" campaign of harassment has avoided a prison sentence.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed upon Blaine Wilson, which bans him from contacting, pestering, threatening violence or sharing any image of the "entirely blameless" woman he harassed over a three-month period.

During sentencing, Belfast Crown Court heard the 32-year-old, from Ardara Beeches in Comber, had been in a relationship with the injured party which she ended in July 2021.

Following the break-up, Wilson subjected his ex to what Judge Sandra Crawford described as a "bombardment of multiple messages and phone calls on an array of social media platforms".

The judge said: "These persistent messages were intrusive, derogatory and insulting and included a barrage of accusations and threats."

This campaign came to an end on October 17, 2021 when Wilson sent her a video of herself which he threatened to send to other people and which prompted her to report the matter to police.

Crown barrister David McClean pointed out the video sent to the woman by Wilson was of her but was taken without her consent.

When arrested, Wilson initially made no comment in his first interview and limited admissions during his second - but has since pleaded guilty to "pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment" against the woman on dates between July 3 and October 17, 2021.

Defence barrister Conor Holmes noted the video in question was "extremely unpleasant" and said Wilson was remorseful for his actions and wished to apologise to his former partner.

Mr Holmes said: "He knows that he is the aggressor and the lady is the victim and that has been fully accepted."

He added that "there has been no contact with her for 12 months".

Wilson's barrister also revealed his client was a former soldier who spent 12 years in the Army and who has both post traumatic stress disorder and a "significant" alcohol addiction.

Judge Crawford said: "The court has received and considered a detailed statement from the injured party which describes the distressing and debilitating effects of the months of harassment she suffered due to the utterly reprehensible and deplorable campaign to which she was subjected."

As he stood in the dock, the former soldier was told by the judge: "You could have been in no doubt that your conduct would have caused her considerable distress."

The judge said she had taken into account Wilson's clear criminal record and the steps he is taking to address his addition to alcohol.

Also considered was Wilson's probation report, which outlined his remorse, his shame and his apology to the injured party.

Judge Crawford said that whilst the maximum sentence on a charge of harassment was two years’ imprisonment, in this case she was imposing a three-year probation order.

This, she said, would allow Wilson to participate in the probation service's respectful relationships programme, as well other projects and counselling designed to reduce the risk of future offending and address his addiction issues.

Wilson was told by Judge Crawford: "I wish to make it clear to you that this sentence does not represent any sort of easy option. This is robust intervention with which you must comply actively and fully."

He was warned that any breach of the probation order would lead to a return to court and the likelihood of a prison sentence.