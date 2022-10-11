Former special needs school principal in rape trial says his health has suffered due to claims

Accused tells court his life has been a living hell and was treated for suicidal ideation

The former principal of a special needs school in Londonderry charged with sexually abusing a pupil has told his trial that the last seven years of his life have been “a living hell”.

Michael Dobbins, from Greenhaw Road in the city, denies six charges of rape, two charges of sexual assault and one of sexual activity by an adult with a person with a mental health disorder.

He said that his physical and mental health have deteriorated since the allegations were first put to him in 2015.

The 54-year-old, who denies committing the alleged offences between January 2013 and February 2015, said during the third week of his trial at the Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, that after his arrest “I asked in the police station, ‘when did I become a monster?’”

Questioned by his barrister Brian G McCartney KC, the defendant replied “no”, “absolutely not” or “never” when the allegations were put to him.

He said he had been the principal of the Ardnashee Special Needs School for 15 years when the allegations came to light.

Mr Dobbins added that he knew the complainant very well and described her as a very bubbly and outgoing pupil.

He said she had a talent for singing and had performed with the school’s band on several occasions.

He described the complainant as “overly friendly” and “very tactile” and as someone who had issues in terms of understanding boundaries.

It was heard that, because of her tendency to regularly call into his office, Mr Dobbins adopted an open door policy and believed she was obsessed with and infatuated with him.

He added that, as a result of the allegations, police searched his home and removed up to 30 electronic devices, a hairbrush and his notebook.

The defendant claimed that he was never alone in his home with the complainant.

Questioned about his health in 2015 when the allegations were made, Mr Dobbins said at that time he had permanent testicular-related issues, arthritis and that one of the side effects of his health was erectile dysfunction.

When asked about the impact the claims had on him professionally and personally, he replied: “Devastating.”

“My mother, my son, my family, the school and the community had to hear about the allegations. I asked in the police station when did I become a monster.

“It has been one of the worst experiences of my life.”

Describing the last seven years as “a living hell”, he said his physical and mental health had deteriorated.

He said he was treated for suicidal ideation and in 2018 had broken his neck in a stress-related accident.

The trial continues.