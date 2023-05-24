Former suspect in Co Armagh nurse’s murder ‘objects to giving evidence’ at inquest

Ex-partner of Laura Marshall says he ‘fears for his life’ but police insist there’s no threat

A former suspect in the murder of a dental nurse in Co Armagh has fears about giving evidence at her inquest due to “a credible threat to his life”.

The revelation emerged during a preliminary hearing into the death of Laura Marshall in Lurgan at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast on Wednesday.

Gary O’Dowd walked free from court in 2018 after the prosecution dropped all charges against him.

The then 38-year-old, from Brookefield Avenue in Banbridge, had been accused of killing his 31-year-old partner on an unknown date between March 31 and April 3, 2016.

Gary O'Dowd

Mr O’Dowd was also accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend “intending that Laura Marshall would fear it would be carried out” and with assaulting her a week before she was murdered.

He always denied the charges against him.

Coroner Louisa Fee was told that a notice has been served on Mr O’Dowd to give evidence at the upcoming inquest, but that an objection has been made “on grounds that he believes there is a credible threat to his life”.

However, she also heard that the PSNI has carried out a risk assessment and found that “there is no threat”.

Mr Gavyn Cairns, representing Mr O’Dowd, was asked to provide a written submission within two weeks after consulting with and taking instruction from his client.

It was made clear to him that there “must be a factual basis” to Mr O’Dowd’s concerns and that he must be in a position to outline them.

Mr Cairns insisted “this isn’t subjective, it is objective and has its providence in information known to police”.

The issue will be reviewed at a joint PII and preliminary hearing scheduled to take place on October 11. It has previously been revealed in court that Ms Marshall’s body was found in the bath with a deep cut on her wrist by a maintenance man in a block of flats on Victoria Street in Lurgan on Sunday, April 3.

A murder investigation began and Mr O’Dowd was arrested following a post mortem examination.

He denied any involvement during a week of questioning.

A court previously heard that a wash hand basin had been wrenched from the wall and it was the subsequent leak which alerted the workman who found the deceased.

A detective described the bathroom as a “violent scene” with a “significant amount of blood near the sink and some in the bath”.

They also said there was bruising all over Ms Marshall’s body.

Meanwhile a pathologist told the court there “may be indication of forced sex”. However Gavyn Cairns, who defended Mr O’Dowd in court, claimed there was a “dearth of evidence” against his client and challenged the cause of death which was attributed to drowning — he claimed there was “a very strong prospect of exsanguination” (bleeding to death).

On March 2, 2018, a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) lawyer applied for all charges to be withdrawn without prejudice.

A PPS spokesperson cited witness availability as being among the reasons but insisted “the test for prosecution on these charges remains met and the course of action taken today provides the PPS with the option to reinstate charges at a future point”.

A total of 12 folders of redacted PSNI material and CCTV footage are now ready to be disseminated to legal teams involved in the inquest.

A full hearing is envisaged to begin on January 15, 2024.