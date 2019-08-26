Four accused of targeting elderly people in string of burglaries in Fermanagh and Tyrone appear in court

Three men and a woman have been remanded in custody accused of multiple burglaries and theft in which elderly, vulnerable victims were targeted.

The group — all originally from Hungary — reside at the same address at Convent Court, Cavan.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on numerous dates between June 16 and August 21 in Enniskillen, Lisbellaw, Maguiresbridge, Tempo and Fivemiletown, resulting in a combined total of 50 charges.

The four accused appeared together during a special sitting of Omagh Magistrates Court, speaking repeatedly throughout proceedings to two women in the public gallery, who appeared to have attended in support, until warned by police.

Each defendant was individually charged, with the female being addressed first.

Ildiko Cseban (34) faces three counts each of burglary, attempted burglary and burglary with intent to steal. There are also two counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal and a single count of going equipped for theft.

Krisztian Kovacs — the youngest defendant at 19 — is accused of four counts of attempted burglary, three each of burglary and burglary with intent to steal as well as single counts of driving without a licence or insurance.

Alex Kozak (28) is accused of three counts each of burglary, attempted burglary and burglary with intent to steal as well as single counts each of going equipped for burglary, attempted burglary with intent to steal, driving without a licence or insurance and fraudulent use of an insurance policy.

Finally, Gyorgy Kozak (33) is charged with five attempted burglaries, three each of burglary and burglary with intent to steal and a single count of going equipped for burglary

Only Gyorgy Kozak responded in answer to the charges at court, stating: “I don’t understand as I did not commit the crime.”

A detective constable said she believed all charges could be connected.

Although the details of alleged offending were not disclosed, it is understood all victims are elderly and vulnerable, ranging in ages from 88 to 96.

There was no application for bail and District Judge Barney McElholm remanded all four accused in custody to appear by videolink at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on September 16.

Afterwards, as the accused were brought out separately to be transported to custody in waiting police cars, one of the women who had been seated in the gallery walked alongside each, shouting and gesturing.

This continued even when the accused were inside the vehicles, despite repeatedly being told to stop.

She was eventually warned by police to stop shouting and stay away from the vehicles, at which point she appeared to calm down and walk away.