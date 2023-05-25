Four Co Antrim men to stand trial over sectarian arson attack

All four defendants were released on bail.

Four Co Antrim men were today (thurs) ordered to stand trial charged with a sectarian arson attack almost two years ago.

Standing side by side in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, the defendants all confirmed they were aware of the charges against them and that they did not object to the Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any case to the Crown Court.

While three are jointly accused of arson with intent to endanger life, the fourth is charged with aiding and abetting the arson attack on 27 May 2021.

The three co-accused are:

Edgar Agnew (43), from Lakehurst Road, Ballymena; Andrew O’Rawe (34), also Main Street, Kells and Andrew Pennie (27), Ballycraigy Ring in Larne.

Accused of aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring the attack is 59-year-old David Alexander Rankin, also from Main Street in Kells.

The charges allege the quartet damaged a flat by fire intending to endanger the lives of a man and woman inside.

It was reported at the time that a tyre and some rubbish had been placed at the front door and set alight at around 01.40 and previous courts have heard that on the Crown case, the incident was a “petrol bomb attack,” motivated because the people inside the property are Catholic.

In court today (thurs) a prosecuting layer submitted there was a Prima facie case against each of the defendants which was conceded by their various defence lawyers.

The court clerk told the quartet of alleged arsonists that although not obliged to, they had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on their own behalves but they all declined the opportunity.

Freeing them all on bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick returned the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial, scheduling the arraignment to be heard on 23 June.