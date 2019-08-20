Four due in court over 'car ramming attack' in Armoy

Four men are due to appear in court today following a street brawl outside a Co Antrim pub where a vehicle was used as a weapon

The suspects, aged 32, 24, 23 and 22, will appear before Antrim Magistrates Court this morning after being charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and other offences.

"As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS," a PSNI spokesperson said.

A car salesman escaped serious injury after being run over in the confrontation outside The Armada bar in the village of Armoy early on Sunday morning.

It is understood a gang of men sought to access an off-licence attached to the premises on Main Street shortly after 1am before they turned violent.

An eyewitness described how the attackers "just went crazy" before assaulting a number of bystanders.

One of the culprits then got in a car, which he drove up the pavement and into a pedestrian.

The 48-year-old victim - who lost his teenage son in a tragic car accident just over a year ago - was seriously assaulted before being struck by the vehicle.

All four suspects were found hiding in a garden near Coolkeeran Road in Ballymoney where the vehicle was found abandoned at 2.20am.

Sinn Fein councillor Oliver McMullan said the victim has been released from Causeway Hospital and is recovering well at home.