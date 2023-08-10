Four more bailed on charges linked to on-going Ards gangland feud

Police at the scene of an incident in Weavers Grange on April 6 linked to feud (Credit: Kevin Scott)

Four more men accused of offences linked to the on-going gangland feud in Newtownards were granted bail today but warned they could return to prison until their trial if they failed to comply with the rule of law.

Granting bail to Barry Dann (51), Ryan Turley (31), David Milligan (43) and 35-year-old Jimmy Leung, District Judge Mark Hamill said he was only do so because he would be amazed if there’s a return for trial before Christmas.

The four are jointly charged with 10 other men, all from north Down and east Belfast, with affray and unlawful assembly arising from what the police have said was a “concerted show of strength” against a rival faction in the Weavers Grange estate in Ards on April 6, this year.

In an incident described as “orchestrated and designed to intimidate,” previous courts have heard that up to 60 men, many of them masked, were carrying ladders and one had a hammer which were used to remove SEA UDA banners from the gable walls of three houses.

In a drug war feud which has been running since March, District Judge Hamill has repeatedly and consistently told Newtownards Magistrates Court that in the context of a “vicious, ongoing and deadly…drug turf war” he would not be granting bail due to the risks of further offences and witness interference.

Yesterday however Mr Hamill said he had concerns that there will be no return for trial before the end of 2023 and defendants “could languish in custody well into 2024.”

In court today, he said while it’s going to the Crown Court on an affray charge, “it will likely come down to a breach of the peace but it will take until at least Christmas” for there to be any significant progress.

Giving evidence a detective sergeant said while he as aware that other defendants had been granted bail, police still had objections and wanted “our objections to be formally noted.”

“I can understand the police objections,” said Mr Hamill, “but the police have to understand the attitude of the court.”

“They’re all charged with unlawful assembly and affray, I have seen the video and it strikes me that they may end up charged with behaviour likely to cause a breach of the peace, but it’s going to the Crown Court so unless they have got substantial records, they will likely be dealt with by way of a fine of a binding over.

“That being the case, it’s counterproductive to the concept of the rule of law that people who will not ultimately receive lengthy custodial sentences have to serve lengthy custodial sentences before they get to trial, that’s the problem,” explained the judge.

He told the officer that with a Crown Court trial not likely to be heard until this time next year, that would mean the defendants will have served the equivalent of a two-year jail term.

“Because of the attacks on this court I will be amazed if the Public Prosecution Service roll back on their decision to take it to the Crown Court because the attacks upped the ante,” said the judge.

“I’ll be amazed by it because the bottom line is that this is a bunch of drug dealers… their profits are being damaged… and I would’ve thought that the godfathers behind this will be pulling their hair out at the lack of brains behind this.”

Granting bail in the sum of £500, the judge also attached a litany of conditions to bail including a residency order, a curfew, tagging, barring them from Ards and north Down and no contact with witnesses or co-accused.