Four people returned for trial over 2018 murder of Edward Meenan

Three men and a woman have been returned for trial to the Crown Court in connection with the murder of a man in Londonderry.

It is in relation to the killing Edward Meenan in 2018.

There was heavy security at the Derry Magistrates Court when Sean Rodgers (32), of Little Diamond; Derek Creswell (27), of no fixed abode; Ryan Walters (20), of Crawford Square, all in Derry, appeared at a preliminary enquiry charged with the murder of Mr Meenan on November 25, 2018.

They were also charged with perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence and wounding another man with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Sinead White (36), of St Brecan's Park in Derry, also appeared charged with withholding information in relation to the murder.

It was accepted there was a case to answer. All four were returned for trial to a venue to be fixed to appear again on April 21.