Fourth man charged over murder of Strabane man Michael Barr in Dublin pub appears in court

A fourth man has been charged over the murder of a pub manager who was shot dead at a bar in Dublin four years ago.

Christopher Slater (36) appeared in Dublin District Court accused of killing father-of-five Michael Barr in the Sunset House in the north inner city.

He was remanded in custody to next week.

Mr Slater, with an address at Carnlough Road in Cabra, is charged with murdering Mr Barr at the pub on Summerhill Parade, Ballybough on April 25, 2016.

He was standing at the counter when two men wearing masks entered and one of them shot him seven times. At the time, Mr Barr (35), from Co Tyrone, was the seventh victim of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Detective Garda David Chapman said in evidence he arrested Mr Slater at the Bridewell Garda Station at 9.20pm on Tuesday night for the purpose of charging him with the offence of murdering Michael Barr.

The accused made no reply to the charge after caution at 9.48pm and was handed a copy of the charge sheet, Det Gda Chapman said.

No bail application was made on the accused’s behalf as bail can only be granted at high court level on a murder charge.

Judge Conal Gibbons remanded Mr Slater in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on December 29, by way of video link.

Defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan asked the judge if he could recommend that the warrant was made out to remand the accused to Mountjoy Prison instead. Judge Gibbons refused, saying this was a matter for the prison authorities and not the court.

The judge granted free legal aid following an application by Mr O’Sullivan, who said Mr Slater was “not in receipt of any money.” There was no garda objection.

The accused, dressed in a green body warmer over a dark top and tracksuit bottoms and wearing a face mask, was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.

Three other people have been charged and convicted in connection with the killing of Mr Barr.

Eamon Cumberton (33) of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, was jailed for life in 2018 at the Special Criminal Court after he was convicted of the murder. Cumberton had denied the charge.

Accomplice, David Hunter (42) from Liverpool and with a prior address at Du Cane Road, White City in London, was later jailed for life for taking part in the murder.

A third man, Martin Aylmer, was jailed for three years for helping an organised crime gang commit the murder.