Frampton and McGuigan courtroom showdown set for new year

Carl Frampton pictured with his lawyers at the High Court at an earlier hearing in his case against Barry McGuigan.

Carl Frampton's multi-million pound courtroom showdown with ex-manager Barry McGuigan is set to be put back to next year, it emerged on Thursday.

The former word champion boxer's lawsuit over allegedly withheld earnings had been due to get underway at the High Court in Belfast.

But those plans were put on hold over the summer following the death of Mr McGuigan's actress daughter Danika.

Mr Frampton's own plans remains uncertain after a freak injury forced him to pull out of a comeback bout.

The Belfast featherweight was preparing to fight Emmanuel Dominguez when a large ornament struck his hand in a Philadelphia hotel lobby, fracturing a bone.

At a review today a new timetable for the two-week court hearing was proposed.

Peter Girvan, representing Mr Frampton, said: "We aim for a trial date commencing January 20 next year."

He told the judge his client now expects to fight again by the end of Novemer.

"That is the position on our side, and also we were sensitive to the position on the other side, we didn't want to be seen to be overly pressing."

The court also heard an accountancy expert in the case has other commitments in the United States until the end of the year.

Despite being unable to confirm any new date for the trial at this stage, Mr Justice Colton pledged to get the case on for hearing - even if that meant having it assigned to another judge if necessary.

"Due to the unfortunate history, and he unfortunate reasons for the adjournment, I will do everything I can to get a date to suit the parties," he said.

Plans are expected to be confirmed at a further review hearing later this month.

Mr Frampton is suing Mr McGuigan, his wife Sandra McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions (UK) Ltd, claiming a failure to pay purse money from his bouts.

His case centres on alleged earnings in excess of £4 million, the court was previously told.

The writs form the basis of a counter-claim to separate proceedings brought against Mr Frampton in London by the McGuigan family-run Cyclone Promotions.

Nicknamed 'The Jackal', the former two-weight world champion from the Tigers Bay area of Belfast split with Cyclone in 2017.

He is facing an action from his former promoters for alleged breach of contract.

Mr Frampton is counter-suing on a number of grounds, including an alleged appropriation of fight earnings and a breach of the terms of an International Promotional Agreement (IPA).

His lawsuit refers to contracts for fights in Northern Ireland, England and the United States.

It involves claims against the now dissolved Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Mr and Mrs McGuigan were directors - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising from Mr Frampton's second world title bout against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January 2017.

Lawyers for the McGuigans have stressed all of the allegations are categorically denied.

They have accused the boxer of lying about profit arrangements as part of a bid to blacken their clients' names in public.