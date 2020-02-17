Frampton-McGuigan court case delayed until September

Carl Frampton's multi-million pound courtroom showdown with ex-manager Barry McGuigan will not get underway until September, it emerged on Monday.

The Belfast boxer's lawsuit over allegedly withheld earnings has been put back again until after his next fight in June - expected to be a world super-featherweight bout against Jamel Herring.

Counsel for Mr Frampton told a judge he will then need time to recover before the legal action can begin at the High Court in Belfast.

Proceedings have now been penciled in for a two-week hearing after the summer recess, starting on September 8.

Mr Frampton, 32, is suing Mr McGuigan, his wife Sandra McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions (UK) Ltd, claiming a failure to pay purse money from his bouts.

His case involves alleged earnings in excess of £4 million, the court was previously told.

The writs form the basis of a counter-claim to separate proceedings brought against Mr Frampton in London by the McGuigan family-run Cyclone Promotions.

Nicknamed 'The Jackal', the former two-weight world champion from the Tigers Bay area split with Cyclone in 2017.

He is facing an action from his former promoters for alleged breach of contract.

Mr Frampton is counter-suing on a number of grounds, including an alleged appropriation of fight earnings and a breach of the terms of an International Promotional Agreement (IPA).

His lawsuit refers to contracts for fights in Northern Ireland, England and the United States during an association stretching back to 2012.

It involves claims against the now dissolved Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Mr and Mrs McGuigan were directors - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising from Mr Frampton's second world title bout against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January 2017.

Lawyers for the McGuigans have stressed all of the allegations are categorically denied.

They have accused the boxer of lying about profit arrangements as part of a bid to blacken their clients' names in public.

The case has been hit by a series of delays since proceedings were issued two years ago.

In court on Monday Mr Frampton's barrister, Peter Girvan, confirmed his next fight is scheduled for mid June.

He said it would be unrealistic for the action to begin that month "become of that bout and the recovery time".

Instead, Mr Girvan disclosed: "We would request a trial date starting September 8 for two weeks."

Adjourning proceedings, Mr Justice Huddleston agreed to review the case again in April.