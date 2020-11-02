Frampton was one of the high-paid boxers during time with McGuigan family, court told

Carl Frampton became one of the all time highest-paid boxers in his division during his association with the McGuigan family, the High Court heard on Monday.

Musician turned promoter Blain McGuigan also claimed the fighter's current managerial advisors have created a fear of intimidation within the sport.

Giving evidence on day 15 of the multi-million pound legal battle between his father Barry McGuigan and Mr Frampton, he denied any money was ever concealed.

The former two-weight world champion is suing his ex-manager and Cyclone Promotions for alleged withheld earnings.

In a counter-suit, Barry McGuigan is claiming against his one-time protege for breach of contract when he ended their partnership in 2017.

Both men deny the respective allegations against them.

Mr McGuigan's son Blain defended their handling of the 33-year-old Belfast boxer during their nine-year relationship.

Counsel for the family, Liam McCollum QC, asked him to compare financial deals they secured for Mr Frampton's big contests to what other promoters could have offered.

"They were far greater, Carl was probably one of the best-earning super bantamweights of all time," Mr McGuigan said.

"Then, we go up to featherweight and he's done exceptionally well up there as well.

"He's earned a huge amount of money from his boxing career, and we're proud of him."

Mr McGuigan, 37, told how he worked in the music industry before becoming more involved in the Cyclone business after his father suffered a stroke in April 2013.

He described how everything was focused on making Mr Frampton a star in his native city and guide him to a world title.

Claims by the fighter that he was promised a 30% share of profits from Cyclone shows were disputed.

"The first I heard about that was when these proceedings began," he said.

He also denied allegations the company concealed payments or kept sponsorship income hidden from Mr Frampton.

"It didn't happen," Mr McGuigan insisted.

Nicknamed The Jackal for his exploits in the ring, Mr Frampton has established managerial ties with MTK Global since his split from Cyclone.

Earlier in the case reference was made to MTK's alleged connections at one stage with Dublin man Daniel Kinahan.

Mr Kinahan has no convictions but has been named in a Dublin court as a suspected senior figure in organised crime.

Asked for his assessment on MTK's status and reputation within the boxing industry, Blain McGuigan said: "They (have) pretty dubious links, (there's) certainly a fear of intimidation within the sport, for who might be behind them.

"My biggest concern is that they are getting more and more influence, and it's going to get to a point where they have control of both boxers and the contest."

He added: "There can be a potential lack of honesty in the contest, amongst other things."

Previously the trial heard expenses claimed for big shows included bills for up to 41 rooms in a Manchester hotel.

Total travel and subsistence expenses of £75,000 were listed for Mr Frampton's world title contest with Scott Quigg in the city in February 2016.

Those figures were said to include a bill for just over £20,000 from the Midlands Hotel in the city, and £15,000 for an after-fight party at a cocktail bar.

Explaining those outlays, Blain McGuigan said some rooms were booked for the team and others for corporate and VIP packages put together by Cyclone.

"The reason we did that is because VIPs especially want to be part of the experience, being in the same hotel as the team is a big thing," he said.

The party also formed part of the same package, the court heard.

"It was a big night for Carl, and we wanted him to have a good after party as well."

Mr Frampton had attended with relatives and friends who would have participated in the drinking, according to his former promoter.

"I don't drink and I know that a lot of my family don't drink," he said.

"It would have been mainly his lot that would have been drinking that night."

During his father's evidence the court heard celebrities were charged thousands of pounds for tickets to Mr Frampton's world title bouts.

Golfer Rory McIlroy paid £1,280 into a Cyclone Promotions account for seats at the first fight against Leo Santa Cruz in New York in July 2016.

Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody and broadcaster Colin Murray forked out £2,000 and £750 respectively for tickets to the rematch in Las Vegas the following January.

Football star Frank Lampard, the current Chelsea manager, was another who featured on the high-profile list, it emerged today.

According to Blain McGuigan such payments were commonplace.

"I remember Rory didn't pay for his individual ticket, but he would have paid for guests that came with him and his security team as well," he said.

"That's really standard, a big-time celebrity would pay for additional tickets."

The trial continues.