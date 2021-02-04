GAA player secures five-figure compensation from employer after injury

Horseplay with colleague led to a dislocated knee for the gaelic star

The GAA player was denied the chance to play for his county as a result of his injury. [Stock pic].

A Gaelic footballer has been awarded a five-figure settlement sum following an accident at work which left him with a dislocated knee.

The GAA player, who has not been identified, was a student at the time of the incident and worked as a labourer on a casual basis for a construction company during the holiday periods.

A colleague was “messing” with the gaelic player but the horseplay escalated as the man attempted to lift the injured party and throw him to the ground.

However, after lifting the GAA star awkwardly, his knee dislocated and as a result, he missed a full gaelic football season and the opportunity to play for his county as he had to undergo surgery.

JMK Solicitors, who represented the GAA player, also won compensation for a footballer last year after his leg was broken in a tackle with an opponent who should have already been sent off.

The footballer sued after suffering a broken leg in the game as he was slide-tackled by an opponent.

After receiving two yellow cards, the player was not shown a red as he changed his shirt number at half-time - something the referee failed to pick up on.

The third tackle then occurred, causing injury to the footballer.

Read more Northern Ireland footballer compensated following leg break tackle

The insurers of the GAA star’s employer had accepted responsibility but when a suitable settlement offer could not be reached, high court proceedings were issued, explained JMK’s Cieran Marshall.

The employer’s lawyer withdrew their acceptance of responsibility on the basis that the employer was not responsible for the acts of their employees as they were not carried out in the course of his employment.

The defendant’s lawyer also insisted that the employee was acting on a “frolic of his own”.

The issues in the case were whether the employer should be held responsible for the negligent actions of their employee.

“Traditionally, an employer was held to be responsible for the wrongful act committed by an employee, so long as that act was during the course of their employment,” stated Mr Marshall.

He added that if the employee had strayed outside the express and/or implied duties and the scope of their work, the employer would not be held responsible.

“However, recent case law has increased scope to the extent that it must be proved to be a ‘sufficiently close connection’ between what an employee was employed to do and the wrongdoing,” continued Mr Marshall.

“Based on the recent case law and speaking to the client, we formed the view the employer would indeed be responsible.”

A list of the player’s losses, including loss of earnings and costs of medical treatment were compiled by his solicitors.

“An experienced barrister was instructed to deal with the hearing, and the defendant ultimately softened in their approach,” said Mr Marshall.

“We waited for a further date, however, whilst doing so, the defendant made an offer that our client was prepared to accept.

“Our client was delighted with this outcome, receiving a five-figure settlement sum.”