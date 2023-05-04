Gambler smashed Belfast casino’s windows after losing £5k

A gambler smashed a Belfast casino’s windows after he lost £5,000 in gaming sessions, a court heard today.

Decebal Teglas caused £3,500 worth of damage during an attack on the premises in the south of the city.

A judge was told that the 45-year-old had acted out of a feeling of having been exploited.

Teglas, of Ulsterville Gardens in Belfast, was fined £250 for the criminal damage.

The casino, located in the Lisburn Road area, was targeted on September 25 last year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Teglas attended the premises and smashed the front windows.

“It cost £3,500 to replace, but the insurance company paid for this,” prosecution counsel said.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Neill disclosed that Teglas suffers from mental illness and cognitive issues.

He had received enhanced disability benefits and was homeless for a period.

“My client lost £5,000 in the casino… and felt exploited by it,” Mr O’Neill submitted.

“But he has made admissions and shown remorse.”

Imposing the fine on Teglas, District Judge Anne Marshall added: “He’s very lucky that I’m not ordering (the £3,500) compensation.”