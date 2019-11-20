Gambling firm 32 Red repays £590k stolen by Derry woman

The case was adjourned for a mention on November 29 and a plea hearing will take place on December 20 (stock photo)

An online gambling company has reimbursed almost all the £590,000 a Londonderry woman stole from her employer and then lost online, a court has heard.

A Public Prosecution Service barrister told the Crown Court in Derry that 32 Red had reimbursed the money to the owners of S3 Alliance, based in the Skeoge Industrial Estate in the city.

Last month, former S3 Alliance employee Tracey Curran, from Moyola Drive in the Shantallow area of Derry, pleaded guilty to six charges of fraud by false representation by using the company's credit cards to withdraw the money between January 2016 and April 2017.

Mentioning the case before Judge Philip Babington yesterday, the barrister said the "vast amount of the money has been reimbursed as a gratuity" by 32 Red.

A defence QC said accountants had been engaged to determine if all of the money had been reimbursed to the victim company.

The case was adjourned for a mention on November 29 and a plea hearing will take place on December 20.