Gang threatened to shoot Belfast man in front of mum as part of blackmail plot, court told

Fintan Geraghty appeared on charges of aggravated burglary, possessing a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, blackmail, and intimidation.

A masked gang claiming to represent “the republican movement” allegedly threatened to shoot a man in front of his mother as part of a £5,000 blackmail plot, a court heard today.

Police said demands for money and drugs made at gunpoint led to the family quitting their home in west Belfast.

Details emerged as one of those accused of targeting the victim was granted bail.

Fintan Geraghty, from the Mountview Drive area in Lisburn, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on charges of aggravated burglary, possessing a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, blackmail, and intimidation.

He faces further counts of possessing pregabalin and cannabis as part of the same investigation.

A detective claimed four masked men entered the victim’s home on February 14, declaring they were from “the republican movement” and accusing him of drug dealing.

A gun was allegedly produced at one point and shown to the man, who lives with his mother, before the demands were made.

The intruders left after he denied having money or drugs, according to police, but contacted him later with instructions to meet them at a commercial premises.

Threats were issued when he went to the rendezvous with a small amount of cannabis and cash borrowed following a “whip-round”, it was claimed.

The detective contended: “These men said that’s not enough, we need more money and drugs or we are going to shoot you in front of your mother.”

He was allegedly told to provide them with £5,000, but left home with his mother the next day.

“While in the police vehicle being taken to secure accommodation, he received another call threatening him,” the detective added.

The man’s brother was also allegedly subjected to intimidation by the blackmailers.

Police claimed Geraghty, who is aged 43, is connected to the plot by his phone being used to contact one of the victims.

But his solicitor, Mark Austin, expressed scepticism at the strength of the evidence.

He confirmed that further telephone analysis will be carried out as part of the defence.

Mr Austin also stressed his client has not been forensically linked or identified at the scene.

Granting bail to Geraghty, District Judge Mark McGarrity imposed an exclusion zone and ordered him to have no contact with any prosecution witnesses.