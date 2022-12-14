Gerry Hutch trial: Taped chat was about AK47s, says ex-Sinn Fein councillor

‘Yokes’ referred to in Garda bug were guns used in attack, State witness Jonathan Dowdall tells murder trial

A prison van arrives at the Special Criminal Court where Jonathan Dowdall continues to give evidence in the trial of Gerry Hutch for the murder of David Byrne

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has said the three “yokes” he and murder accused Gerard Hutch were heard discussing in a bugged conversation were the AK47s used in the Regency Hotel attack in Dublin.

On the second day giving evidence at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, Dowdall also said Hutch was lying when he said on the recording he did not know who “six people” involved in the raid were.

Dowdall was being asked to comment on conversations he had with Hutch as they drove north for alleged meetings with republicans after the shooting.

Hutch is on trial for the murder of David Byrne on February 5, 2016.

Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was killed when five raiders stormed the hotel. The attack at a boxing weigh-in fuelled the Kinahan-Hutch gang feud.

Hutch (59) has pleaded not guilty to the murder. Two other men deny providing cars for the attack team.

Dowdall had been charged with Byrne’s murder, but before the trial started he pleaded guilty to facilitating the killing by helping his father Patrick book a room in the Regency for use by a criminal organisation. His murder charge was withdrawn.

On Monday, Dowdall made two main allegations against Hutch. The first is that when he drove his father to hand over the Regency room keys the day before the attack, it was to Hutch. The room was used by now deceased attacker Kevin Murray. The second allegation Dowdall made was that three days after the shooting Hutch met him in a park and confessed he and another man had shot Byrne.

Yesterday prosecutor Sean Gillane SC led Dowdall through some of the conversations he had with Hutch on a journey they made north on March 7, 2016. Dowdall has said this trip was for a meeting being arranged with the Kinahans to stop the feud.

He said Hutch had told him in a park a lot of innocent people were going to be killed and they “needed to get someone to sort everything out”.

Dowdall first confirmed to Mr Gillane that it was him and Hutch speaking on the tapes. Mr Gillane asked him about a reference by Hutch to the “three yokes”. “That was the three guns, the AK47s,” Dowdall replied.

He said at an earlier meeting over the border Hutch had said he was “giving them three AK-47s”. A reference to them being “thrown up” meant Hutch was “giving them regardless”.

Mr Gillane asked him about a reference to “the village”.

Dowdall said this was Buckingham Village in north inner city Dublin. He said he spoke to Gerard Hutch’s brother Patsy about his own van being there and CCTV.

“I was told that the van that was used was parked in Buckingham Village and he had got rid of the CCTV for that reason,” Dowdall told the court.

“Some woman” was supposed to have got rid of the CCTV and Patsy told him at the time “he got rid of the CCTV because he drove the van”, Dowdall said.

On another clip Hutch was heard saying: “The f***ing six people don’t know who the six people are, no one f***ing knows, so how can they [gardaí] know?

“I definitely know two people don’t know each other. It’s all speculation looking at snaps.”

Mr Gillane asked Dowdall what this reference was about.

Dowdall said at the time “I knew Gerard was involved, I knew Patsy was involved” and he knew Kevin Murray’s name. “He’s lying to me, saying they don’t know each other,” he said of Gerard Hutch. “I didn’t know who was there. I believed they didn’t know each other until I saw the book of evidence.”

In another reference to the van he said: “Patsy told me he parked the van in Buckingham Village, he was afraid to drive it, he asked me to say I had the van.”

Dowdall said in a reference to Patsy Hutch’s house being raided and a key not being taken by gardaí, “he never said it was the key... I’m not sure if it was the key or wasn’t”.

Later on the tapes Dowdall is heard asking Hutch after a meeting if there is anything else he needs. Hutch says: “Maybe if they say they’ll go and do away with the half dozen hitmen in Dublin.”

Dowdall told the court there was never anything done or agreed that “they would do anything like that”.

“It was loose talk, I don’t think there was any substance in it,” he said. “They would never have agreed to anything like that.” He said the “hitmen” reference was talk about the people “that killed Neddy (Hutch) and the people that tried to kill Gerard and stuff like that”.

Last week the court ruled Dowdall’s evidence was admissible in the trial. The defence had objected, arguing his statement was “tainted” by the dropping of his murder charge in a “quid pro quo” between Dowdall and the state. The prosecution said everything done in relation to Dowdall was “above board” and the court had a right “to hear every man’s evidence”. The court ruled no “fundamental unfairness” arose from the circumstances in which Dowdall gave his statement, and that it had not been given in return for his murder charge being dropped.

The tapes had been the subject of a defence challenge too, but were also ruled admissible.

The non-jury trial continues today.