Co-accused Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney convicted of helping gang behind murderThree judge Special Criminal Court delivered verdict today after 13-week trialShooting of Byrne (33) in Regency Hotel sparked the deadly Hutch/Kinahan feud

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch walks free from court after he is acquitted of David Byrne’s murder

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has walked free from court after being found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne.

Mr Hutch left the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street shortly before 4pm.

Sporting a grey beard and long hair, he walked up and down the road adjacent to the court for several minutes with his legal team as they attempted to hail a taxi.

Mr Hutch was followed by around 40 reporters and camera persons, while he received cheers from a number of bystanders.

He was also asked a number of questions, including if he had anything to say to Jonathan Dowdall, the former Sinn Féin councillor who turned state's evidence against him, or about the DPP's decision to initially charge him with murder.

The 60-year-old declined to comment and was ferried away in a taxi a short time later.

Hutch was acquitted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of killing Mr Byrne who was gunned down in the notorious attack at a boxing weigh-in seven years ago.

The three-judge court delivered the verdicts today after a 13-week trial that concluded last January.

Mr Hutch, wearing a dark blazer, open-necked white shirt, tan-coloured trousers and black shoes took his place in the dock just after 11am this morning.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch found not guilty of David Byrne’s murder

He sat chatting to his co-accused Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney before putting on headphones to listen to the proceedings.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Byrne on February 5, 2016.

The Kinahan gang member and father-of-two Byrne (33) was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed the hotel and opened fire.

David Byrne, who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel

Earlier, taxi driver Paul Murphy and builder Jason Bonney were found guilty of helping the gang behind the gun murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

Murphy (61) and Bonney (52) were convicted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of their roles in facilitating the killing of Mr Byrne, who was gunned down in the notorious gangland attack at a boxing weigh-in seven years ago.

Murphy of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Bonney of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, assisted the gunmen by driving two of the getaway cars that helped them escape.

Paul Murphy

They had denied charges of facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation responsible with access to vehicles.

Ms Justice Tara Burns said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Murphy and Bonney each took one of the group of five Regency "hit men" away from GAA grounds near the scene of the murder.

She said the court was satisfied they had earlier visited the "centre of operations" for the Regency attack, at Buckingham Village in the north inner city.

She said the court was satisfied one of the attackers was seen getting into Mr Bonney's jeep at the GAA grounds after the shooting.

Security was once more stepped up at the Criminal Courts of Justice for today’s verdict hearing.

The court’s public gallery was packed with lawyers, journalists and members of the public for the highly anticipated judgment following the high-profile 13-week trial.

Members of David Byrne’s family, including his mother Sadie sat in the public gallery listening as the verdict was delivered.

Footage from inside the Regency Hotel attack ahead of Gerry ‘the monk’ Hutch verdict

Reading the court's judgment, Ms Justice Burns first summarised the facts of the Regency attack, and how David Byrne was gunned down after a team of five hit men stormed the hotel.

“In 20 minutes a meticulously planned, high-velocity assassination event occurred which left one man dead and two injured,” she said.

The Regency attack was an “atrocity” that “sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin resulting in a series of callous murders", she added.

The judge said the court would be assiduous in applying the fundamental legal principles to the case.

The judgement first dealt with the cases against Murphy and Bonney, which she said was based on circumstantial evidence.

Ms Justice Burns said the court was satisfied that Bonney’s BMWx5 and Murphy’s Toyota Avensis taxi were the same vehicles that had been seen on CCTV footage relied on by the prosecution.

She said the court accepted that at the time, both Bonney and Murphy were aware of the Hutch Criminal Organisation, which had orchestrated the attack.

One of the assassination team, Kevin ‘Flat Cap’ Murray was seen in the same area that morning and the court was satisfied Murray left in a Ford Transit van that was used in the attack.

Murphy parked up at the Beachcomber pub in Killester that afternoon before “following” Bonney’s jeep as it passed, with both joining four other cars in a convoy that went to St Vincent’s GAA club grounds in Marino.

The judges were satisfied that six people seen on CCTV running down a lane after the shooting were the “hit team” involved and that Kevin Murray was seen getting into Bonney's jeep after the shooting.

Mr Murphy had asserted that he was working as a taxi driver on the day and provided gardai with fare receipts.

Ms Justice Burns said some of the taxi receipts “did not tally” with Murphy's account of his movements, or what was seen on CCTV.

“This raises a significant question as to whether these fare receipts are genuine,” she said.

“The court is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that at the very least the fare receipts are inaccurate” and did not establish that Murphy was working at the times asserted by the defence.

She said a swipe key card for the gates at Buckingham village was found in his taxi.

This was missing from a batch found in that location while a card found in a jacket at the home of Gerry Hutch's brother Patsy Hutch was ”clearly another one.”

The movements of Murphy's taxi, Bonney's jeep and the convoy in the same areas was "beyond coincidence" or "mere chance", the judge said.

Bonney's defence had asserted that he was a "stranger" to the movements of his taxi south of Newbrook Avenue, Donaghmede on the day.

He had said he was working on renovations at the family home there and claimed his father, since-deceased William Bonney had been driving the BMWX5 that afternoon.

An alibi witness, neighbour, Julie McGlynn said she saw Bonney’s father leaving Newbrook Avenue in the BMWX5 at around 11.30am on the day of the Regency murder.

She also said she spoke to Jason Bonney outside that address around 15 minutes after the shooting.

Another defence witness Peter Tyrell said he saw Willie Bonney driving the jeep in Artane that afternoon, shortly after the murder.

The court rejected Bonney's alibi evidence.

Ms Justice Burns said both witnesses were to be approached with "skepticism" and found that the court had been "lied to in the most malevolent manner."

Ms Justice Burns said it was "bizarre" that the alibi evidence had not been put forward earlier

The court accepted the rebuttal prosecution evidence of Jason Bonney's brother-in-law Paul Byrne, who said William Bonney had spent the afternoon with him at his home.