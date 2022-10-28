‘Gifted footballer’ who stole more than £13k from grandparents to fund cocaine habit given Probation Order

A 'gifted footballer' who stole more than £13,000 from his elderly grandparents to fund his cocaine addiction has been made the subject of a three-year Probation Order.

As she spared Morgan Murray jail, Judge Donna McColgan told him any breach of the Order over the next three years would result in a prison sentence.

The 24-year-old, from Millbay Road in Islandmagee, Co Antrim, admitted a single charge of fraud by false representation on dates between January 16 and April 9 2022.

He appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Maghaberry, where it emerged that over a three-month period, he stole £13,748 from his grandparents' bank account.

At that time, Murray had been living with the couple - who are aged 88 and 89 - and after coming across details of how to access their joint account. He then made around 100 transactions and used the money to fund his cocaine addiction.

Describing Murray as a "gifted footballer", Judge McColgan said that prior to his offending he won a scholarship to attend a college in Texas which he attended for one year.

She added: "It was there, however, that his interest in drugs developed, and when he returned to Northern Ireland his drug use escalated to daily use of cocaine, which led to the breakdown of the most important relationships of his life."

Judge McColgan said that when his criminality emerged, Murray made full admissions to police.

She also noted he had no criminal record, accepted the remorse he has since expressed was genuine and he "is aware of the disappointment he has caused to those who love him the most."

The judge said she had read letters written to her by both Murray's parents and grandmother, which detailed the upset caused to the family by his actions - but also set out how they are willing to accept him back and support him.

Addressing Murray on the link, Judge McColgan told him: "If it had not been for those letters from your family, I would have sentenced you to between 12 and 18 months' imprisonment.

"However, I am sufficiently moved by the letters from your family members to take an exceptional course and to impose a Probation Order for a period of three years.

"In essence, you will probably be released today and go back to your family."

Murray was told to attend any courses whilst on Probation which would address his offending - and was warned any breach of the Order would result in the prison sentence being activated.