‘Gingerbread Man’ who taunted police on social media after breaching bail is jailed

A man who absconded after being granted compassionate bail and taunted police online while on the run has been jailed.

Londonderry Crown Court heard James Donegan styled himself as the Gingerbread Man as he taunted cops on social media.

The 35-year-old, of Cornshell Fields, Derry admitted a series of driving offences including driving with excess alcohol as well as breaching his bail.

The court heard that on October 2018 Donegan was granted compassionate bail and failed to return.

During his time on the run, Judge Neil Rafferty said he ‘made a number of taunting posts’ on social media calling himself the Gingerbread Man.

The court heard that while on the run on January 12, 2019 he was seen driving a van in Ballykelly by an off-duty police officer.

A high-speed chase took place with the vehicle driven by the defendant going the wrong way round a traffic island, driving on the wrong side of the road and eventually ramming a police vehicle.

On July 12, 2022 a van was reported stolen in Donegal and later located at a garage in Abercorn Road in Derry.

Donegan was found in the driver's seat and when police approached he said, “you didn't catch me driving”.

He then pushed a police officer before running off and was arrested near the River Foyle.

A breath test revealed he had an alcohol reading of 57mgs — the legal limit is 35.

Passing sentence Judge Rafferty said that by breaching compassionate bail the accused took advantage of the court’s compassion.

He said Donegan's life had been blighted by substance abuse but the type of offending merited a custodial sentence.

The judge said after listening to the defendant's mother he felt “there was some degree of hope” for the defendant.

He sentenced Donegan to two years in prison with half in custody and half on licence and disqualified him from driving for seven years.