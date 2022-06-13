Girl (17) who threw rock at police officer’s face during riot in west Belfast spared jail

A teenager who threw a rock at a policeman's face during a riot in west Belfast has been spared jail.

Instead of an immediate custodial sentence, the defendant was handed a combination order consisting of 80 hours of community service and two years' probation.

From the west of the city, she was 17 at the time of the offence and recognised in Belfast Crown Court as being 'a youth'.

Crown prosecutor Simon Jenkins said that on Saturday August 8, 2020 police were deployed to protect contractors who had been tasked to remove material from a bonfire marking internment.

Crowds gathered in the Distillery Street area of Belfast and as the clear-up operation was in its final stages, trouble flared and police came under attack from a crowd of up to 50 people.

During the public disorder, police were pelted with stones, bottles and other objects resulting in 29 officers sustaining injuries.

The defendant was amongst the crowd and was observed by police initially filming the riot on her mobile phone.

Mr Jenkins revealed that between 2.48pm and 3pm, she became "actively engaged in the riot" and threw various items including pieces of bricks, bottles and masonry at police lines "about ten to 15 times."

The prosecutor added: "At one point, she is around five feet away and throws a rock towards the face of a police officer.

"The officer had a riot shield so it didn't affect him in terms of being injured."

Images of the rioting were circulated on social media, the defendant was identified and she made contact with the PSNI.

She attended with police on September 9, 2020 and during interview admitted it was her in the footage.

She told officers she got 'caught up in the moment' and joined in with other rioters. She also said she didn't intend injuring anyone, and apologised for her actions.

Defence barrister Luke Curran spoke of his client's young age at the time of offending, and said waiting to appear in court and be sentenced has had a negative effect on her mental health.

Mr Curran told Judge Richard Greene QC his client was a carer for her father and acted was a volunteer for a community group in west Belfast.

The defence barrister added that she had "no previous convictions and no matters pending" and was sorry for the "terrible choice" she made to involve herself in the riot.

After listening to submissions from both the Crown and defence, Judge Greene addressed the defendant and said: "I don't know what to do with you. I will reflect on this and remand you into custody."

Seconds after the judge rose and left the court, the defendant had a panic attack and was calmed by prison staff.

She was taken into custody for a short period, and after being brought back into the dock when Judge Greene returned, she was handed a combination order.

He told the defendant her actions - particularly throwing the rock at a police officer at close range - were viewed as "extremely serious."

Telling her: "I hope this has been a salutary lesson to you", Judge Greene said: "You have been given a chance today by the sentence of the court and I hope you take advantage of it."