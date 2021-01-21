Girl (5) allegedly murdered by parents was taken out of school after she complained of being in pain, court hears

Flowers and tributes at the family home of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska in Newtownabbey

A five-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her parents was taken out of school after she complained of being in pain for the first time, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Nadia Kalinowska never returned to the classroom when the issue was raised with her mother days before she died at the family's home in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

But lawyers for Aleksandra Wahab argued that she currently has no case to answer for the suspected killing of her daughter.

Further details emerged as the 26-year-old Polish national mounted a fourth application for bail.

Mrs Wahab and her 32-year-old Pakistani husband Abdul Wahab - Nadia's stepfather - are jointly charged with murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and grievous bodily harm with intent to her over a 12 month period.

The little girl was discovered at the Fernagh Drive address on December 15, 2019.

She had head and abdominal injuries, including multiple fractures said to be at various stages of healing.

The couple deny any wrongdoing and claim Nadia was a clumsy, accident-prone child who sustained the fatal injuries falling down stairs in the middle of the night.

Both accused have spent 13 months in custody amid concerns they may flee if released.

Seeking Aleksandra Wahab's release, Frank O'Donoghue QC argued that she has no money or passport for any attempt to leave the jurisdiction.

She also has no physical access to her other two children and does not even know their whereabouts since they were taken into care, the court heard.

Dealing with the seriousness of the alleged offences, Mr O'Donoghue contended: "I actually fail to see at the minute how there's a prima facie case on the murder charge against my client."

However, Crown lawyer Fiona O'Kane claimed Nadia had extensive and long-term, healing injuries.

Mrs O'Kane went on: "She was taken away from school and never returned when she complained of pain for the first time.

"The school had notified Mrs Wahab at the school gates (about Nadia's complaint)."

Reference was also made to the state of the child's teeth as alleged signs of neglect.

Mr Justice McFarland was told that a final postmortem report is due at the end of this month.

Adjourning the bail application until February 15, the judge said he wanted an indication at that stage on how the case is to progress.