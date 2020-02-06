Giselle wanted to leave partner Russell Steele, suspected murder-suicide inquest told

A woman who was killed in a suspected murder-suicide along with her daughter told a relative that she wanted to leave her partner just days before their deaths, an inquest has heard.

Russell Steele (38) hanged himself in a flat last March after killing his partner, Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her teenage daughter, Allison (15).

At an inquest held at Armagh Courthouse on Thursday, Coroner Joe McCrisken heard from Ms Marimon-Herrera's sister, Paola, who revealed Giselle had informed her that she wanted to end her three-year relationship with Steele on February 26 last year.

"Russell was very controlling, he would check her mobile phone," she said in a police statement read out to the inquest.

Relatives and friends comfort each other as the remains of Giselle and Allison Marimon-Herrera arrive at Roselawn crematorium

Coroner McCrisken said that while he would be hearing evidence in relation to all three deaths together, he would be delivering his findings for Giselle and Allison separately from Steele's.

Steele's family had been invited to take part in the inquest, but no relatives were present. However, a statement was read out by Steele's estranged wife, Margaret who revealed her husband - from whom she was separated - had been a drug addict and had a criminal history.

The Coroner is due to deliver his findings later.